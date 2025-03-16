Realme P3 Ultra 5G set to launch on January 19: Expected features and pricing

Realme is gearing up to launch its latest mid-range smartphone, the Realme P3 Ultra 5G, in India on January 19. The device is targeted at performance-centric users and is set to offer impressive features at a competitive price. While Realme has officially confirmed several details about the phone, leaks have provided further insights into what to expect from this upcoming 5G device.
Realme P3 Ultra 5G: Expected specifications
- Display: 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED micro-curved display with 120Hz refresh rate
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, scoring 1.4 million on AnTuTu, comparable to Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3
- Storage & RAM: LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage for ultra-fast performance
Camera and video capabilities
Rear Camera Setup:
- 50MP Sony IMX 896 primary sensor with OIS
- 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens
- Support for 4K 60fps video recording with AI-powered enhancements
Front Camera: 16MP selfie shooter
Battery, charging and durability
- Battery: The handset will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery with long-lasting performance
- Fast charging: It will be boxed by an 80W wired fast charging support
Durability:
- It will come with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings- with water and dust resistant body
- Water-resistant up to 1.5 meters
- Protection against hot and cold water jets from any direction
- Design and Build
Ultra-thin and lightweight:
- It might come with a 7.38mm thickness
- It will weigh around 183 grams
Realme P3 Ultra 5G: Expected price in India
Realme has confirmed that the P3 Ultra 5G will be priced under Rs 25,000. However, it is unclear if this includes launch offers or is the actual retail price.
