Realme P3 Ultra 5G set to launch on January 19: Expected features and pricing With powerful hardware, a high-quality display, and premium durability, the Realme P3 Ultra 5G aims to be one of the most exciting smartphones in the mid-range segment. Stay tuned for the official launch on January 19.

Realme is gearing up to launch its latest mid-range smartphone, the Realme P3 Ultra 5G, in India on January 19. The device is targeted at performance-centric users and is set to offer impressive features at a competitive price. While Realme has officially confirmed several details about the phone, leaks have provided further insights into what to expect from this upcoming 5G device.

Realme P3 Ultra 5G: Expected specifications

Display: 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED micro-curved display with 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset, scoring 1.4 million on AnTuTu, comparable to Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 and Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3

Storage & RAM: LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage for ultra-fast performance

Camera and video capabilities

Rear Camera Setup:

50MP Sony IMX 896 primary sensor with OIS

8MP ultra-wide-angle lens

Support for 4K 60fps video recording with AI-powered enhancements

Front Camera: 16MP selfie shooter

Battery, charging and durability

Battery: The handset will be backed by a 6,000mAh battery with long-lasting performance

Fast charging: It will be boxed by an 80W wired fast charging support

Durability:

It will come with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings- with water and dust resistant body

Water-resistant up to 1.5 meters

Protection against hot and cold water jets from any direction

Design and Build

Ultra-thin and lightweight:

It might come with a 7.38mm thickness

It will weigh around 183 grams

Realme P3 Ultra 5G: Expected price in India

Realme has confirmed that the P3 Ultra 5G will be priced under Rs 25,000. However, it is unclear if this includes launch offers or is the actual retail price.

