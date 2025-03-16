iPhone 16e sales in China surpass iPhone SE by 60 per cent: Report While the iPhone 16e’s modern design, AI features, and updated hardware could attract budget-conscious iPhone buyers, Apple’s long-term success in China and India will depend on competitive pricing and continued innovation.

Apple’s newest entry-level smartphone, the iPhone 16e, has recorded a 60% stronger launch in China than its predecessor, the iPhone SE, according to a report from the International Data Corporation (IDC). Despite this initial success, Apple still faces challenges in China’s highly competitive smartphone market, dominated by Xiaomi, Vivo, and Huawei.

iPhone 16e sees a strong start, but Apple faces market challenges

The IDC report, published on Friday, highlights that while the iPhone 16e’s early sales are encouraging, Apple may still struggle to surpass last year’s overall sales in China. The report suggests that total iPhone sales in China could decline by 2% this year, largely due to strong competition from Android brands benefiting from Chinese government subsidies.

IDC Senior Director Nabila Popal noted, "The competition from Android will be even stronger, bolstered by national Chinese subsidies that will benefit Android significantly more than Apple."

Although Apple saw an 11 per cent drop in iPhone sales during the recent festive season, the company appears to be gradually regaining momentum in China. Additionally, the iPhone 16e could drive sales growth in price-sensitive markets like India, where demand for more affordable iPhones remains high.

iPhone 16e vs iPhone SE: What’s New?

The iPhone 16e replaces the third-generation iPhone SE, which was previously Apple’s most affordable smartphone. The new model is priced at Rs 59,900 ($599), making it slightly more expensive than the iPhone SE. However, Apple aims to justify this price with several key upgrades over its predecessor.

Here’s what makes the iPhone 16e a significant improvement over the iPhone SE:

Modern design and larger display: Unlike the iPhone SE’s outdated design, the iPhone 16e offers a bigger and more immersive screen. Powerful A18 chip: The device runs on Apple’s latest A18 processor, with fewer GPU cores than the standard iPhone 16, but still delivers solid performance. Enhanced camera system: A 48MP primary camera replaces the 12MP camera on the iPhone SE, significantly improving photography. USB-C and action button: Apple has replaced the Lightning port with USB-C, making the device more versatile. Additionally, the Action Button provides customizable shortcuts. Supports Apple Intelligence: The iPhone 16e is the most affordable iPhone with AI-powered features, aligning it with Apple’s next-gen technology push.

Will the iPhone 16e help Apple gain market share?

Despite a strong start, Apple faces hurdles in China, where local brands are aggressively expanding their AI and hardware offerings. The higher price of the iPhone 16e also puts it in direct competition with feature-packed Android phones, many of which offer better hardware at a lower price.

