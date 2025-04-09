Realme Narzo 80 Pro, Narzo 80x budget smartphones launched in India Realme Narzo 80 Pro is priced around Rs 20,000, while Narzo 80x is available for approximately Rs 14,000. The Narzo 80 Pro will be on sale starting today.

Realme has launched two new smartphones in India: the Narzo 80 Pro 5G and the Narzo 80x 5G. These devices are part of the newly introduced Narzo 80 Series, which aims to succeed last year’s Narzo 70 Series. While both smartphones share the same battery capacity, they are powered by different chipsets and feature varying charging speeds. The Realme Narzo 80 Pro is designed with gamers in mind, boasting a 6,050mm² VC cooling system and supporting 90fps for BGMI gameplay.

Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, Narzo 80x India price and availabilty

The pricing for the Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G starts at Rs 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, with the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants retailing at Rs 21,499 and Rs 23,499, respectively. It is available in Nitro Orange, Racing Green, and Speed Silver finishes.

On the other hand, the Realme Narzo 80x 5G starts at Rs 13,999 for the 6GB + 128GB version, while the 8GB + 128GB configuration is priced at Rs 14,999. This model comes in Deep Ocean and Sunlit Gold colour options.

Both models will be available for purchase through Amazon and the Realme India website. The early bird sale for the Narzo 80 Pro will kick off later today, April 9, from 6 PM to midnight, while the Narzo 80x 5G will also be available during the same time frame starting April 11. Early purchasers can receive a discount of up to Rs 2,000.

Additionally, students can enjoy exclusive benefits worth Rs. 1,299 when buying the Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G.

Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G specifications

The Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G features a 6.77-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,392 pixels) curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of up to 180Hz, peak brightness of 800 nits, and a 3,840Hz PWM dimming rate, along with an Eye Protection mode.

It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage, running on Android 15 with Realme UI 6.

The camera setup includes a dual rear camera system featuring a 50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS) and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies and video calls, it sports a 16-megapixel front camera with electronic image stabilisation (EIS).

The smartphone is equipped with a 6,000mAh battery that supports 80W wired SuperVOOC charging as well as 65W reverse charging. It comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for added security. The device boasts an IP66, IP68, and IP69 rating for dust and water resistance, along with military-grade durability (MIL-STD-810H).

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB Type-C port. The dimensions are 162.75x74.92x7.55mm, and it weighs about 179g.

Realme Narzo 80x 5G specifications

The Realme Narzo 80x 5G sports a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080X2,400 pixels) flat LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a touch sampling rate of up to 180Hz, a 20:09 aspect ratio, and brightness levels reaching up to 690 nits.

It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC and comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, also running on Android 15 with Realme UI 6.

In terms of photography, the Narzo 80x 5G features a 50-megapixel main rear sensor paired with a 2-megapixel sensor, along with an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

The device is supported by a 6,000mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC charging. It has an IP69 rating for dust and water resistance and shares similar connectivity options with the Pro variant. The phone measures 165.70x76.22x7.94mm and weighs 197g.

