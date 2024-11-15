Realme Narzo 70 Curve: Affordable smartphone with premium curved display set to launch

Follow us on Image Source : REALME Realme

Realme, one of the leading smartphone makers are set to launch a new smartphone under the Narzo 70 series. The company will be adding the newest addition- Narzo 70 Curve, which is expected to launch in India by December-end this year (2024). It is further stated that the upcoming smartphone will be priced somewhere between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000, and it promises to deliver premium features at an affordable price range, making it a budget-friendly choice for Indian users.

Stunning display features

The smartphone is rumoured to come with a 6.67-inch E4 OLED curved display with full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It will further come with an in-display fingerprint sensor is also anticipated, enhancing its premium feel.

Powerful performance

Under the hood, the Narzo 70 Curve is expected to run on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy chipset, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, expandable via microSD. Virtual RAM support adds to its multitasking capabilities.

Battery and software

Backed by a 5000 mAh battery, the smartphone will come with 45W fast charging capability. This will ensure long-lasting usage and quick power-ups.

The device will run on Realme UI based on Android 14.

Camera specs

For photography, it may sport a dual-camera setup with a 50MP main shooter and a 2MP secondary secondary shooter. On the front, the device will come with a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

