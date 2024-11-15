WhatsApp introduces new Drafts feature to manage unsent messages

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp

WhatsApp, a popular instant messaging platform has launched a new ‘Message Drafts’ feature on iOS and Android to help users manage unsent messages easily. This feature displays a green ‘Draft’ label on incomplete messages in the main chat list, which will ensure users quickly find the unfinished texts.

Drafts will also appear at the top of the chat list for easy access, by letting the users resume conversations seamlessly if interrupted.

How the Message Drafts feature works

The new draft indicator appears automatically on incomplete messages, enabling users to save time and stay organised. According to WhatsApp’s announcement, this update will roll out globally over the coming days.

Mark Zuckerberg, the head of Meta has introduced the new feature, calling it a ‘needed’ for improving on his WhatsApp channel.

India remains WhatsApp’s largest market, with over 500 million active users. WhatsApp banned over 65 million accounts in 2024 to ensure safety and integrity, removing 12 million accounts in India alone between January and September.

