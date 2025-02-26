Realme Buds Air 7 launched with 52 hours battery and ANC: High-fidelity sound and more With premium sound quality, powerful ANC, long battery life, and stylish design, the Realme Buds Air 7 is a solid choice for music lovers and gamers alike. As of now, there is no word on an India launch, but given Realme’s track record, the earbuds could soon arrive in the Indian market.

Realme has recently unleashed its latest true wireless earbuds, named ‘Buds Air 7’, in the Chinese market. The new TWS earphones come with highlighting features, like Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) up to 52dB, Hi-Res Audio certification and LHDC 5.0 support for high-fidelity sound. The earbuds further offer an extended battery life of up to 52 hours with the charging case.

Realme Buds Air 7: Price and availability

The Realme Buds Air 7 has been priced at CNY 299 (approximately Rs 3,600) in China.

Pre-orders for the buds will start today i.e., February 26 at 10 AM local time (which is around 7:30 AM IST). The buds will be sold via the Realme China e-store and the official sale.

The earbuds will be available in three colour variants- Dawn Gold, Orchid Purple and Verdant Green.

Features and specifications

Superior Audio and Noise Cancellation:

The Buds Air 7 features 12.4mm titanium-plated dynamic drivers, N52 neodymium magnets, and copper SHTW coils, ensuring high-quality sound output. Users can enjoy an immersive 3D spatial audio experience and AI-backed adaptive ANC, which helps block out external noise up to 52dB.

A six-mic system is included to enhance call clarity, significantly reducing background noise for better voice communication.

Advanced connectivity and low latency

The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.4, Swift Pair, and dual device connectivity for seamless switching between devices. With an ultra-low 45ms latency, users can experience minimal audio lag, making them ideal for gaming and video streaming.

Battery life and fast charging:

One of the key highlights of the Realme Buds Air 7 is its long-lasting battery:

Up to 52 hours of total playback (without ANC) including the case

30 hours with ANC enabled

Earbuds alone provide 13 hours of playback without ANC, and 7.5 hours with ANC

A quick 10-minute charge offers up to 10 hours of usage

Each earbud is powered by a 62mAh battery, while the charging case comes with a 480mAh battery and a USB Type-C port.

Durability and controls:

The Realme Buds Air 7 earbuds are IP55-rated, making them resistant to dust and water splashes. They support touch controls and are fully compatible with the Realme Link app, allowing users to customize audio settings.

