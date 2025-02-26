Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 to rival Oppo Find N5 as the slimmest foldable The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, expected to launch in July 2025, will be slimmer than previous models, measuring around 9.5mm with the camera bump and 9mm without it. As per the leaked images, a noticeable camera bump, creating some uncertainty about its exact thickness.

Samsung is gearing up to launch its thinnest foldable smartphone yet—the Galaxy Z Fold 7. According to a new leak, the upcoming foldable will be just 4.5mm thick when unfolded, making it one of the slimmest foldables ever. However, it will still be slightly thicker than the Oppo Find N5, which is 4.2mm thick when open.

Galaxy Z Fold 7: Slimmer yet more powerful

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is expected to launch in July 2025 and will feature a thinner profile than its predecessors. Reports suggest the device will measure around 9.5mm thick (including the camera bump) and about 9mm without it. However, leaked images show a prominent camera bump, raising some doubts about the exact thickness.

Despite the ultra-slim design, Samsung is not compromising on performance and battery life. The foldable will house the same 4,400mAh battery as its predecessor, ensuring all-day power.

Bigger displays, more immersive experience

Samsung is making slight changes to the display sizes:

Inner Display: 8.2 inches (larger than the Z Fold 6)

Outer Display: 6.5 inches

With a larger foldable screen and a thinner design, the Galaxy Z Fold 7 is shaping up to be one of the most refined foldables yet.

Upgraded camera and Snapdragon 8 Elite processor

The camera system is expected to feature:

200MP main camera (a major upgrade)

10MP telephoto lens

12MP ultrawide sensor

Powering the device will be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, promising faster performance and improved battery efficiency.

Samsung to launch Galaxy Z Flip 7 alongside

Samsung is also set to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip 7 at the same event. While there were earlier rumours about a trifold phone, a trusted leaker suggests that it may be announced at a later date.

With the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung is set to push the boundaries of foldable smartphone design, bringing power, portability, and innovation to the next level!

