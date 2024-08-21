Wednesday, August 21, 2024
     
Realme 13 series to launch on August 29: All you need to know

Realme is set to launch two new smartphones under the 13 series in India. The launch is expected on August 29 at noon when the company will unleash two variants- Realme 13 and 13+ in the market. Here are the details about the upcoming devices.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: August 21, 2024 16:26 IST
Realme 13 series
Image Source : REALME Realme 13 series

Realme is gearing up to launch its budget-friendly Realme 13 series in India, on August 29 at noon. The company has officially confirmed the launch date and revealed the chipset details, while other specifications remain under the wrap. The series is expected to include two variants- Realme 13 and Realme 13+.

Realme 13: Details

The Realme 13 series will be powered by the MediaTek 7300 Energy processor- the same chipset which is powering the Oppo Reno 12 Pro, which was launched in July this year. This processor has been designed to offer a 30 per cent increase in energy efficiency when compared to its predecessor and boasts an impressive Antutu score of over 750,000.

For design, as per the teaser images, both the smartphones- Realme 13 and Realme 13+ will feature a circular camera module, which will probably house a triple camera setup along with a flashlight. 

The smartphone appears to have a boxy build, with a back panel which could be made of plastic- differing it from the more premium vegan leather variant which has been used in the higher-end models.

Realme 13 Pro series: Specifications

Although there are limited details which are out at the time of writing, as per the speculations the Realme 13 series will have kind of similar specs as was seen in the recent (Realme 13 Pro and Realme 13 Pro+) which were launched earlier this month in India.

  1. Both the Realme 13 Pro and Pro+ featured a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2000 nits. 
  2. They are powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 5G chipset, which is further supported by a 9-layer 3D VC cooling system to ensure optimal performance.
  3. The Realme 13 Pro+ is further equipped with a triple camera setup- including a 50MP Sony LYT-701 main sensor, a 50MP Sony LYT-600 3x periscope telephoto lens and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.
  4. The Realme 13 Pro 5G features a dual camera system with a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens.
  5. As the launch date approaches, more details about the Realme 13 series are expected to surface from the company itself.

ALSO READ: Moto G45 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip: Details here

