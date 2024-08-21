Moto G45 5G launched in India with Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chip: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : FLIPKART Moto G45 5G

Motorola has introduced its latest 5G smartphone- the Moto G45 5G in the Indian market. The new offering from the company comes with a compelling blend of performance, display, and camera. Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset, the smartphone claims to deliver a smooth user experience with its robust specifications and competitive pricing.

Moto G45 5G: Price and offers

The Moto G45 5G is available in the market at a competitive price of Rs. 10,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The higher variant, which features 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, is priced at Rs. 12,999.

The smartphone is available in Brilliant Green, Brilliant Blue and Viva Magenta colour options.

The handset will go on sale from August 28, at noon (12:00 PM IST), and those who are interested in buying the device could do the same from Flipkart, Motorola and select retail stores available in the country.

Offers: For a limited time, buyers can avail of an instant discount of Rs. 1,000 when purchasing with Axis Bank or IDFC First Bank credit cards or through credit card EMI transactions. This brings the effective price of the base variant down to Rs. 9,999. The offer is valid until September 10, with additional benefits available for Reliance Jio users.

Moto G45 5G: Specifications

The Moto G45 5G features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD with a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels. The screen supports a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, with a 240Hz touch sampling rate and Gorilla Glass 3 protection- the display is both responsive and durable. The phone comes with an IP52-rated water-repellent build, making it resistant to splashes. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 SoC, the smartphone is paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The device further comes with 128GB storage with UFS 2.2 internal storage, which could be expanded virtually by up to 16GB by using unused storage. The device runs on Android 14 OS and Motorola guarantees for 0upgrade to Android 15 and three years of security updates on this unit. The G45 5G comes with a dual rear camera setup, which features a 50-megapixel primary shooter with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it comes with a 16-megapixel front shooter. The smartphone comes with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 20W fast charging by using the USB Type-C port. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, GPS, A-GPS, and more. It also includes a 3.5mm headphone jack and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support for an enhanced audio experience. Security features further include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp to help users block messages sent by strangers: All you need to know