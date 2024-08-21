WhatsApp to help users block messages sent by strangers: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WhatsApp

WhatsApp has been constantly working on improving the user experience, by taking significant steps to enhance user privacy. The platform has been testing a new feature which enables users to block messages from strangers or unknown numbers, aiming at addressing the growing issue of spam and unwanted messages, giving users greater control over who can contact them on the platform.

Tackling spam and privacy concerns

For a long time, WhatsApp has been criticized for its openness, which enabled anyone with a user’s phone number to send a direct message or even call them without notice. This has led to the rise of spam and privacy concerns, majorly for women and vulnerable users.

With the introduction of the new feature, called ‘Block Unknown Account Messages’, which is currently under-tested and could offer a much-needed solution.

Feature spotted in Beta testing

WABetaInfo, a reliable source for WhatsApp updates, which was first spotted at the upcoming block feature is currently in the testing phase on the Android beta version 2.24.17.24 and is still under the development stage.

While the new feature may still be a few months away from getting released to the public, its inclusion in beta testing suggests that WhatsApp is actively working on improving the feature and rolling it out soon (timeline unspecified).

How does the ‘Block Feature’ work?

Once available, the new block feature will be found in the Privacy settings under the Advanced section.

Users will be able to enable it by using a toggle button.

WhatsApp claims that by enabling this feature will potentially improve the device's performance, although the specifics of this improvement remain unclear.

So far, it is certain that the feature will significantly enhance privacy by allowing users to block messages from strangers automatically, especially if those messages exceed a certain volume.

WhatsApp vs. Signal: Which is better and why?

While WhatsApp is working on improving its privacy features, it still lags behind competitors like Signal, which has always prioritized user privacy.

Upcoming features on WhatsApp

Signal has already restricted access to messages from unknown numbers, highlighting the need for WhatsApp to introduce similar protections for its loyal customer base.

In addition to the upcoming block feature, WhatsApp has recently rolled out the ability to create custom stickers by using Meta AI.

Users will now have access to a wider range of stickers and GIF images through GIPHY, which will add more fun and personalization options to their messaging experience.

With these new updates, WhatsApp has been making strides toward improving user privacy and personalization, keeping it competitive in the ever-evolving messaging app landscape.

