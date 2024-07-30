Realme 13 Pro Plus, Realme 13 Pro launched in India: Price, specifications, availability

Follow us on Realme 13 Pro Plus, Realme 13 Pro

Realme has launched its Realme 13 Series in India. The newly launched 13 Series includes two smartphones: Realme 13 Pro Plus and Realme 13 Pro. These newly launched smartphones are equipped with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC from Qualcomm and features a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ display. The Realme 13 Pro+ comes with a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel Sony primary rear camera, while the Realme 13 Pro is equipped with a dual rear camera unit. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched Realme 13 Pro Plus and Realme 13 Pro.

Realme 13 Pro Plus, Realme 13 Pro India price and availability

The Realme 13 Pro Plus is available in Emerald Green and Monet Gold colours. It is priced at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 256GB and Rs. 31,999 for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage versions. The top-end model with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage is priced at Rs. 33,999.

On the other hand, the Realme 13 Pro is available in Emerald Green, Monet Purple, and Monet Gold colours. Its price starts at Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage variants are priced at Rs. 25,999 and Rs. 28,999 respectively.

Realme has organised an early bird sale for the Realme 13 Pro series today (July 30) from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm on Realme’s official website and Flipkart. The pre-booking for the phones will begin on July 31 at 12:00 pm IST, and the first sale is scheduled for August 6 at 12:00 pm IST.

As part of the launch offers, there is a bank discount of Rs. 3,000 and a no-cost EMI option for 12 months. Additionally, Realme is offering an extended one-year warranty for the new Realme 13 Pro 5G series.

Realme 13 Pro Plus specifications

The Realme 13 Pro+ is powered by an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, paired with an Adreno GPU and up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0.

It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

For its camera setup, the Realme 13 Pro+ boasts a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options on the Realme 13 Pro+ include Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. It also comes with an X-axis linear motor for gaming and dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res audio support. The phone offers an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Realme 13 Pro+ is equipped with a 5,200mAh battery and supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Realme 13 Pro specifications

The Realme 13 Pro runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.

It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. In addition to this, it has a nine-layer cooling system, including a 4500 square mm tempered vapour chamber and a 9953 square mm graphite area.

The Realme 13 Pro has a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 50-megapixel sensor with OIS support and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It also has a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies and video chats.

The connectivity options are the same for both the Realme 13 Pro and the Realme 13 Pro+. Realme 13 Pro has an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance. Additionally, it features a 5,200mAh battery with support for 45W SuperVOOC charging.

