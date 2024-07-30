Jio introduces 3 new recharge plans that offer OTT with other benefits

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jio

After implementing a price hike on July 3, Jio removed numerous recharge plans from its listing, including several entertainment plans. However, the company has now introduced three new plans with OTT benefits. These plans provide complimentary subscriptions to OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar and JioSaavn Pro. Additionally, one of the plans offers a complimentary subscription to the Zee5-SonyLiv combo. Here are all the details you need to know about these plans.

Jio Rs 1,049 prepaid recharge plan

This plan is priced at Rs 1,049

It is valid for 84 days

It offers 2GB of data per day along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day

This plan also offers complimentary subscription to Zee5-SonyLiv combo

Jio Rs 949 prepaid recharge plan

This plan is priced at Rs 949

It is valid for 84 days

It offers 2GB of data per day along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day

This plan also offers complimentary subscription to Disney+ Hotstar

Jio Rs 329 prepaid recharge plan

This plan is priced at Rs 329

It is valid for 28 days

It offers 1.5GB of data per day along with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day

This plan also offers complimentary subscription to JioSaavn Pro

In addition to these benefits, these plans also offer JioTV, JioCinema and JioCloud subscriptions.

Meanwhile, Jio has launched a new phone in India called the Jio Bharat J1 4G. This phone is part of the Jio Bharat series, which was introduced by Reliance Jio last year. The series previously included phones like Jio Bharat V2, Jio Bharat V2 Carbon, and Jio Bharat B1. The Jio Bharat J1 4G is priced at Rs 1,799 and is available in black and grey colours on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon.

