THESE Jio recharge plans under Rs 250 offer many benefits to users along with extended validity

Jio has recently increased the prices of its mobile recharge plans. Along with Jio, other private telecom companies like Airtel and Vodafone-Idea have also raised their tariffs. However, Jio is still offering affordable recharge plans compared to these two companies. The country's largest telecom company has two recharge plans priced at less than Rs 250, offering users benefits like unlimited voice calling and data.

Jio Rs 209 prepaid recharge plan

For Rs 209, users get unlimited voice calling, free roaming on any network across the country, 1GB data per day, and 100 free SMS. This plan is valid for 22 days, providing a total of 22GB of data. Additionally, users get access to Jio TV, Jio Cinema, and Jio Files.

Jio Rs 249 prepaid recharge plan

For Rs 249, users also get unlimited voice calling, free roaming on any network across the country, 1GB data per day, and 100 free SMS. This plan is valid for 28 days, providing a total of 28GB of data. Similar to the Rs 209 plan, users get access to Jio TV, Jio Cinema, and Jio Cloud.

It's important to note that Jio has decided to provide unlimited 5G data only with select plans, and users will not get the benefit of unlimited 5G data in these prepaid plans.

Meanwhile, Jio has launched a new phone in India called the Jio Bharat J1 4G. The newly launched phone is part of the Jio Bharat series, which was introduced in the country by Reliance Jio last year. Previously, the series included phones such as the Jio Bharat V2, Jio Bharat V2 Carbon, and Jio Bharat B1.

The Jio Bharat J1 4G phone is priced at Rs 1,799 and is available in black and grey colours on e-commerce platforms like Amazon.

The Jio Bharat J1 4G is a 4G network-based keypad feature phone with numerous features and a new design. It provides access to all Jio App services and includes the JioPay feature for UPI transactions. Additionally, users can enjoy OTT streaming with the pre-installed Jio Cinema app.

