Jio Vs Airtel: Who offers best recharge plans with complimentary Netflix subscription

All major telecom operators in India, including Jio, Airtel, and Vi, have increased their tariff plans effective from July 3. As part of this update, these companies have adjusted the benefits offered with some existing plans and discontinued others. If you are searching for a recharge plan with Netflix benefits, we have compiled a list of recharge plans from Jio and Airtel that offer Netflix benefits. We have also compared these plans to help you determine which plans are more affordable.

Jio offers two prepaid recharge plans that include Netflix benefits, while Airtel has only one plan with Netflix. Jio’s plans are priced at Rs 1,799 and Rs 1,299, whereas Airtel's plan is priced at Rs 1,798. Here are all the details you need to know about these plans.

Jio Rs 1,799 prepaid recharge plan

This recharge plan is priced at Rs 1,799

It is valid for 84 days

It offers 3GB of data per day with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day

It also offers complimentary subscription to Netflix (Basic) and unlimited 5G

Jio Rs 1,299 prepaid recharge plan

This recharge plan is priced at Rs 1,299

It is valid for 84 days

It offers 2GB of data per day with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day

It also offers complimentary subscription to Netflix (Mobile) and unlimited 5G

Airtel Rs 1,798 prepaid recharge plan

This recharge plan is priced at Rs 1,798

It is valid for 84 days

It offers 3GB of data per day with unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day

It also offers complimentary subscription to Netflix (Basic) and unlimited 5G

Jio or Airtel: Who offers best Netflix plan?

When comparing Jio and Airtel, both companies offer a plan priced at around Rs 1,799 with similar benefits. If you are specifically looking for a plan that provides 2GB of data per day with Netflix, that option is only available with Jio.

