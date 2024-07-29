BSNL achieves 1 lakh SIM activation in 23 days in Andhra Pradesh: Here's how you can port your SIM

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL

After the recent tariff hike by major telecom operators in India, such as Jio, Airtel, and Vi, many telecom subscribers are switching to BSNL. The state-owned telecom operator offers affordable recharge plans whereas mobile tariffs from private operators have increased by an average of 15 percent recently. As a proof of this migration, BSNL Andra Pradesh Circle has recently announced that it has reported 1 lakh SIM activation in the last 23 days.

The state-owned company’s Andhra Pradesh circle made the announcement via its X(formerly Twitter) handle last Saturday (July 27). However, the company did not reveal whether these activations are direct or via Mobile Number Portability (MNP). BSNL started its 4G service in Chittoor District of Andhra Pradesh in May this year and the service is expected to roll out across the state soon.

BSNL 4G roll-out status

BSNL recently reached a milestone by bringing 1,000 sites online for the 4G saturation project on July 21. In addition, Union Minister of Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, announced that the government will set up a performance monitoring unit to supervise the rollout of 4G services by the state-run telecom operator BSNL.

If you want to switch your current mobile number to BSNL, follow these steps.

A step-by-step guide on how to port to BSNL

Step 1: Get a Unique Porting Code (UPC) by sending an SMS to 1900 in the format ‘Port 10 digit mobile number’. For example, send PORT 8888888888. If you are a prepaid mobile subscriber in Jammu & Kashmir, call 1900. The UPC you receive will be valid for fifteen days in most areas, except for Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, and North East licensed areas, where it will be valid for thirty days.

Step 2: Visit a BSNL CSC (Customer Service Centre) / Authorized franchisee/retailer to request mobile number porting.

Step 3: Complete a Customer Application Form (CAF) and pay the necessary porting fees. Currently, BSNL is not charging any fees for porting into their network.

Step 4: You'll receive a new BSNL SIM card. Once your porting request is approved, BSNL will inform you of the date and time of porting. You must change your SIM card at the specified time.

If you have any issues, contact the toll-free number 1800-180-1503 or call 1503.

