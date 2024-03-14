Qualcomm inaugurates new chip design center, 6G research program in India

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Qualcomm new chip design center

Chip-maker Qualcomm inaugurated a new chip design center in Chennai, India on Thursday. The newly inaugurated center is made with an investment of Rs. 177.27 crore. It will specialise in wireless connectivity solutions, with a focus on innovations that complement Wi-Fi technologies.

The center is also expected to generate jobs for up to 1,600 skilled technology professionals, open new doors for semiconductor design in alignment with the government’s vision of ‘Make in India’, and unlock growth opportunities for a strong indigenous design ecosystem.

In addition to this, in line with the government’s Bharat 6G Vision, the company also announced its program supporting 6G University Research in India.

At the inauguration, Union Minister for Communications, Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw shared his vision for a digitally-empowered India.

“India's technological prowess continues to soar, positioning us as a global leader in innovation. Our nation's strong commitment to embracing digital progress marks our journey toward a digitally-empowered society.

“We are happy to extend our support to Qualcomm which has played a key role in accelerating India’s digital journey and together we aim to connect millions of Indians through 5G connectivity,” the minister said.

“The new design center marks a key milestone for not just the company but also the impact it is set to bring forth with employee opportunities that will further nurture our tech talent,” he added.

The center will also actively contribute to Qualcomm's global Research and Development endeavours in 5G Cellular technology.

Rahul Patel, Group General Manager, Connectivity, Broadband & Networking (CBN), Qualcomm Technologies said that the new design center "will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of connectivity globally, especially in India."

Meanwhile, Qualcomm plans to launch a 5G chip specifically for affordable smartphones, aligning with the timeline shared by Savi Soin, President of Qualcomm India, during the Indian Mobile Congress 2023 in Delhi.

Inputs from IANS