  4. Centre blocks 18 OTT platforms, 19 websites for 'obscene, vulgar, pornographic content': Details here

Centre blocks 18 OTT platforms, 19 websites for 'obscene, vulgar, pornographic content': Details here

Ministry of I&B blocked 18 OTT platforms for obscene and vulgar content after multiple warnings; 19 websites, 10 apps, 57 social media handles of OTT platforms blocked nationwide, the government said on Thursday.

Om Gupta Written By: Om Gupta New Delhi Updated on: March 14, 2024 12:38 IST
More to follow...

