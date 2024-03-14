Centre blocks 18 OTT platforms, 19 websites for 'obscene, vulgar, pornographic content': Details here

Ministry of I&B blocked 18 OTT platforms for obscene and vulgar content after multiple warnings; 19 websites, 10 apps, 57 social media handles of OTT platforms blocked nationwide, the government said on Thursday.
More to follow...
