Pokemon Go updates the map after three years: Know more

Niantic, a leading augmented reality (AR) company has announced to update of the Pokemon Go map after three years time. The game has released an upgrade for offering an experience that unites trainers' global adventure, said Niantic.

The famous game will witness some visual changes because of the map update so that it will reflect the actual world better.

"The map will more accurately reflect the environment, and different Pokemon will appear in a greater variety of places," stated Niantic.

Following the new update, players will start to witness the change in the recent local map. This will involve the reconstruction of recently built buildings and the elimination of the old roads.

The company has updated that different Pokemons will appear in the game soon and will be visible in more game locations.

The company has warned the game players to be aware of their surroundings and follow the gaming guidelines from local health authorities during the gameplay.

Earlier, the game had come up with an update -- 1.191.0 -- that allowed iOS users to run the game at higher frame rates.

With version 1.191.0, the "advanced settings" section of the app included an option that reads "Unlock your device's native refresh rate for higher FPS".

The feature was not limited to the 13 Pro and Pro Max, which are the only iPhones with 120Hz "ProMotion" displays.

It was also possible to unlock the frame rate in an old 8 Plus device, it added.

