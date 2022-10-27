Thursday, October 27, 2022
     
Pokemon Go updates the map after three years: Know more

Pokemon Go has recently announced it has updated the map after three years. The new update in the map of the game will add more Pokemons in the game along with a variety of places, including the reconstruction of recently built buildings and the elimination of the older roads.

Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Noida Published on: October 27, 2022 15:58 IST
Pokemon, Pokemon Go
Image Source : POKEMON GO Pokemon Go

Niantic, a leading augmented reality (AR) company has announced to update of the  Pokemon Go map after three years time. The game has released an upgrade for offering an experience that unites trainers' global adventure, said Niantic. ALSO READ: Motorola launches Moto Razr 2022 with Snapdragon 9 Plus Gen 1 chip: Price, availability, Specs

The famous game will witness some visual changes because of the map update so that it will reflect the actual world better. ALSO READ: Best smart TVs to buy from Rs 11,000 onwards

"The map will more accurately reflect the environment, and different Pokemon will appear in a greater variety of places," stated Niantic. ALSO READ: Asus Zenbook 17 Fold pre-booking starts, here are the discounts and other offers

Following the new update, players will start to witness the change in the recent local map. This will involve the reconstruction of recently built buildings and the elimination of the old roads.

The company has updated that different Pokemons will appear in the game soon and will be visible in more game locations.

The company has warned the game players to be aware of their surroundings and follow the gaming guidelines from local health authorities during the gameplay.

Earlier, the game had come up with an update -- 1.191.0 -- that allowed iOS users to run the game at higher frame rates.

With version 1.191.0, the "advanced settings" section of the app included an option that reads "Unlock your device's native refresh rate for higher FPS".

The feature was not limited to the 13 Pro and Pro Max, which are the only iPhones with 120Hz "ProMotion" displays.

It was also possible to unlock the frame rate in an old 8 Plus device, it added.

Inputs from IANS

 

Top News

Latest News