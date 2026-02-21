Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max renders leak online ahead of global launch

New Delhi:

Poco seem to be getting ready to roll out the X8 Pro and X8 Pro Max – the next step up from last year’s X7 series. Though the official details are still under wraps, the fresh batch of leaked renders, which is just hitting the internet, shows off the design and colour choices for both phones.

Poco X8 Pro series design leaked

The news got recognition when the tipster Paras Guglani dropped images on X (formerly known as Twitter), giving everyone an early peek at what’s coming.

Poco X8 Pro: Flat, bold and familiar

From the leaks, the Poco X8 Pro goes for a flat back with just a hint of curve along the edges – it should feel comfortable in your hand. The camera module sits up in the top-left, shaped like a vertical pill with two big lens rings. It’s a look that definitely takes some cues from recent iPhones.

Poco is not being shy about its branding either. The name is stamped in large letters across the lower back, and you get a matte or satin finish depending on the colour. Up front, expect a flat display with slim bezels and a punch-hole right in the centre for the selfie camera.

On the right, you will find the power and volume buttons—nothing on the left. The power button pops with an orange accent, which gives it that familiar Poco vibe.

Poco X8 Pro Max: Similar design, subtle camera tweaks

The X8 Pro Max keeps the same overall style as the regular Pro. The cameras and buttons are all in the same spots. The only real change? The lens rings look a bit bigger, which probably means some camera upgrades.

Both phones should come in at least three colours: black, white, and turquoise.

What to expect next from POCO

Poco has not given an official launch date yet, but with these detailed renders already out there, the global release cannot be too far off. Expect more info about specs, pricing, and availability soon.

If these leaks hold up, the Poco X8 Pro series brings a fresh design and likely better cameras—making it a strong contender in the mid-range phone game.