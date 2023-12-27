Follow us on Image Source : POCO Poco X6 series to launch in India in January 2024 | What is the big secret?

Poco India's country head - Himanshu Tandon, has dropped a cryptic post on X (formerly known as Twitter), where he hinted at the upcoming launch of the Poco X6 series in the Indian market. While he mentions the Poco X5 Pro or Poco X5, the post further suggests a potential unveiling without providing specific information.

Launch speculations

The upcoming Poco X6 series is expected to hit the market sometime around January to March 2024. The Poco X5 Pro is expected to launch in February, following the Poco X5 which was launched in March this year.

Anticipated features of Poco X6 Pro

Poco X6 Pro is expected to be the rebranded model of Redmi K70E and might feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution. The company has also confirmed the processor of the upcoming device which will be MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra chip. The news was confirmed by the company via an official tweet). The smartphone will further be backed by a 5,500mAh battery supporting 90W fast charging. It is further stated that it might feature Xiaomi's newly announced HyperOS software.

Did the company rebrand the Redmi Note 13 5G to Poco X5?

Believing the rumours, the vanilla Poco X5 might be the existing Redmi Note 13 5G which has been rebranded you the company. Siad that Xiaomi is planning to unleash the Redmi Note 13 series in India on January 4, which might be followed by the swift Poco X5 release. Poco has previously introduced rebranded models like the Poco M6 5G and Poco C65.

Certification and other expectations

The Poco X6 Pro has been reportedly spotted on various Indian certification websites, which further includes the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and NBTC, indicating an imminent launch. With Poco India teasing for the upcoming launch, the details are expected to emerge shortly (no timeline specified).

