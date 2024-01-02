Follow us on Image Source : POCO POCO X6 series set to launch on January 11

POCO, a global smartphone brand is set to expand its best-selling X series of handsets with the launch of the X6 series. The company will be unleashing POCO X6 Pro and X6 handsets in India on January 11.

All that we know about upcoming smartphones

Not much of the details have been revealed at the time of writing, but as per the company, the upcoming POCO X6 Pro will debut in India with MediaTek Dimensity 8300-Ultra chipset.

POCO also stated, "This powerful chipset is set to revolutionise smartphone performance in the segment, offering lightning-fast speeds, enhanced multitasking capabilities, and outstanding AI capabilities. Additionally, the launch will showcase the POCO X6, aligning with POCO's commitment to continuous hardware and software innovation.”

The upcoming handset has been built upon the success of the previous X5 series, and the brand aims to raise the bar even higher with the upcoming X6 series.

POCO’s statement

"POCO has always been at the forefront of innovation, and the X6 series is no exception. With a focus on performance, design, and other cutting-edge features, POCO continues to redefine the smartphone landscape.”

