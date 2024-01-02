Follow us on Image Source : FILE Why did Meta stop supporting Chromecast from Quest VR headsets?

Meta has reportedly discontinued the functionality of Chromecast from Quest VR headsets with the new software update with the build number (firmware version) 60.0, which was released in December (2023). As per the reports of Android Central, the changes were especially noticeable on the Quest 3 headset, with several users on Reddit, claiming that the Chromecast devices in their homes are no longer visible in the headset's casting options.

Official documentation now reads that "Chromecast is not fully supported with Meta Quest", implying that Meta is gradually deleting this critical feature from headsets like the Meta Quest 3 for some reason, the report noted.

As per the Meta, if you wish to display the content from your Quest headsets on an external display like a Chromecast device, you will need to cast the feed to either your smartphone or computer first, and then mirror the screen of that device to the Chromecast.

Furthermore, Meta has announced to lower the price of its mixed reality (MR) headset Quest 2 and its accessories.

The price cut came after the launch of Meta Quest 3 almost three months back starting at USD 499.99 for the 128GB version.

In a statement, the company said, “We knew we could do even more to make VR more affordable and bring even more people into the community. That’s why we’re permanently lowering prices on Quest 2 and its accessories, effective January 1.”

Inputs from IANS

