Poco Pad 5G with 10,000mAh battery launched in India: Check price, specifications, availability

Poco has launched a new tablet in India. The newly launched Poco Pad 5G is the first tablet from the Chinese smartphone manufacturer in India. Some of the key features of the tablet include Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, 12.1-inch LCD screen, quad-speaker system, Dolby Vision as well as Dolby Atmos support, 10,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support, and more. Here are all the details you need to know.

Poco Pad 5G India price and specifications

Poco Pad 5G is available in Cobalt Blue and Pistachio Green colour options. As for the pricing, the 8GB + 128GB variant of the Poco Pad 5G is priced at Rs. 23,999, while the 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 25,999.

The first sale of the Poco Pad 5G will commence at 12 pm IST on August 27 and will be available on Flipkart. Interested buyers with SBI, HDFC, or ICICI bank cards avail a discount of Rs. 3,000. Additionally, there's an extra Rs. 1,000 discount available for students. These offers are valid only on the first day of the sale.

Poco Pad 5G specifications

The Poco Pad 5G is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage, expandable up to 1.5TB via a microSD card. The tablet runs on the Android 14-based HyperOS.

It features a 12.1-inch LCD screen with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and 600 nits peak brightness. The display is TÜV Rheinland triple-certified and protected by Corning Gorilla Glass.

In terms of cameras, the Poco Pad 5G is equipped with an 8-megapixel rear camera with an LED flash and an 8-megapixel front camera located on the right side bezel. The tablet boasts an IP52-rated build for dust and splash resistance, a quad-speaker system, two microphones, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Dolby Atmos support. It also comes with Dolby Vision support.

Poco has integrated a powerful 10,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support into the tablet. Connectivity options include a USB Type-C port, dual 5G, Wi-Fi 6, GPS, and Bluetooth 5.2.

