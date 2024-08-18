Follow us on Image Source : POCO Poco Pad 5G tablet set to launch with 10,000mAh battery: Details

When it comes to tablets, the selection becomes more limited, with only a few standout options available in the market. For those on the lookout for a new tablet, there’s some good news. Poco, the popular smartphone manufacturer, is gearing up to launch its latest ‘Poco Pad 5G’ tablet in India, which offers buyers a new option with impressive features and specifications.

Poco Pad 5G: Launch date and teaser details

The highly anticipated Poco Pad 5G will officially launch in India on August 23 at noon. Poco has already teased the tablet's design and features, including a sleek blue colour variant. The company will be offering additional accessories, like a keyboard and a stylus pen, which will make it a strong competitor in the growing tablet market.

About the teaser

The teaser has showcased some insights into the design. Speaker grills are located at the bottom of the tablet, and it also features a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB Type-C port for charging and connectivity. Although the company has not officially disclosed the pricing, industry insiders suggest that the Poco Pad 5G could be priced under Rs 20,000, making it a value-for-money option for Indian consumers.

Poco Pad 5G: Specifications

The Poco Pad 5G is expected to sport a large 12.1-inch display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a maximum brightness of 600 nits, ensuring vibrant visuals and smooth performance. The display is rumoured to come with TÜV Rheinland triple certification, ensuring protection from harmful blue light and eye strain, which is becoming increasingly important with prolonged screen time. The global variant of the tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor It is powered by 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, promising smooth multitasking and ample storage space for users. The Indian variant is expected to feature similar hardware, making it a powerful contender in the mid-range tablet market. The smartphone runs on the latest Android 14 OS, the Poco Pad 5G is equipped with 8-megapixel cameras on both the front and rear ends. Although it is not flagship-level, the cameras are said to suffice for everyday tasks such as online meetings and casual photography.

Impressive Battery and Fast Charging

One of the standout features of the Poco Pad 5G is its massive 10,000mAh battery, which promises long-lasting performance, even with intensive usage. For those worried about charging times, the tablet supports 33W fast charging, ensuring you won’t be tethered to a power outlet for long periods.

Overall

With its impressive 12.1-inch 120Hz display, 10,000mAh battery, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor, and support for a stylus and keyboard, the Poco Pad 5G is shaping up to be a strong contender in India’s tablet market. Priced competitively, it could attract both students and professionals looking for a powerful and affordable tablet.

ALSO READ: WhatsApp brings Custom Sticker creation with Meta AI: Here’s how it works

ALSO READ: Jio offers 1 year of unlimited calling, 912GB data and free OTT subscriptions in THIS recharge plan