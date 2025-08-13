Poco M7 Plus with massive 7,000mAh battery launched in India starting at Rs 12,999 Poco M7 Plus features Silicon Carbon battery technology. The smartphone is available in two variants and will go on sale starting August 19.

Poco has launched a new smartphone in India, the budget-friendly Poco M7 Plus. This new device features a large battery made from Silicon Carbon technology and a 6.9-inch display with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. It is powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 processor. Here are all the details you need to know about the device.

Poco M7 Plus India price and availability

The Poco M7 Plus starts at a price of Rs 12,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999. The smartphone will be available via Flipkart and will go on sale starting August 19 at 12 PM. It is offered in three colour options: Aqua Blue, Carbon Black, and Chrome Silver.

Price Variant 6GB RAM + 128GB Rs 12,999 8GB RAM + 256GB Rs 14,999 Availability August 19

Poco M7 Plus specifications

Device Poco M7 Plus Display 6.9-inch HD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 700 nits of peak brightness Processor Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 5G processor RAM up to 8GB Storage up to 256GB Battery 7,000mAh battery Charging 33W fast charging Camera 50MP AI rear camera; 8 MP front camera OS HyperOS 2.0, built on the latest Android 15 platform

The Poco M7 Plus features a 6.9-inch HD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 700 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 5G processor, coupled with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The device runs on HyperOS 2.0, based on Android 15, and the company promises two generations of Android updates and four years of software and security updates.

The phone packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging and 15W reverse charging. It is also IP64-rated for dust and water resistance. For photography, it features a 50MP AI rear camera, a secondary camera, and an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. For security, the handset is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The device weighs 217g.

