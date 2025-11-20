Poco F8 Ultra, F8 Pro set to launch on November 26: Specs, design, features leak out POCO is gearing up to launch 2 new devices – Poco F8 Ultra and Poco F8 Pro. The devices will be launching on November 26, and a massive leak has revealed almost all key specifications, including chipset details, design, battery upgrades, camera setup, and charging speeds.

POCO is set to unleash the highly anticipated flagship series in India. The company is ready to launch Poco F8 Ultra and Poco F8 Pro under the series on November 26. Both seem to share a lot of similarities with the recently launched Redmi K90 series phone but promise to be a little different due to changes made for global markets. The leaks have now revealed specifications in detail, so we know what to expect.

Poco F8 Ultra: Details

Believing the leaks, the Poco F8 Ultra is working towards shaping up to be the most performance-focused model in the lineup. The handset is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset for faster speeds, which further comes with improved thermal management and better efficiency.

As per the popular tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, Poco has strengthened the Ultra's build compared to the Pro: the former reportedly fared better in EU-standard drop tests, which point towards tougher materials or upgraded glass protection. To be fair, though, the phone retains the classy Redmi K90 Pro Max-inspired design, featuring curved edges and the eye-catching jeans-style colour variant.

It is powered by a 6,500mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging, but the Ultra should reportedly still last around 4.5 hours longer than the Pro version thanks to optimisations, despite being smaller compared to the 7,560mAh cell inside the K90 Pro Max. The Ultra will also be a bit heavier due to increased durability.

The F8 Ultra should sport a triple 50MP setup for the front camera, with resolution covering the main, ultra-wide, and 5x optical telephoto sensors. It shall also carry a big 6.9-inch OLED display coming in with a resolution of 2,608 × 1,200 and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Poco F8 Pro: Balanced Flagship Experience

Sitting a notch below will be the Poco F8 Pro, no slouch in its own right. It is reportedly going to sport the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which is still powerful but a generation older than the Ultra's Gen 5 model. It is said to replace the F7 Pro lineup before the end of 2025.

The Pro comes with the same 6.9-inch 1.5K OLED display with a smooth refresh rate of 120Hz as its Ultra counterpart, along with the same triple 50MP camera setup. The main trade-offs are a smaller battery and a lighter build that translate into marginally shorter usage times. Despite these differences, both phones retain the same design language; as such, users are guaranteed a premium look with either of them.

With both models generating major buzz already, it looks like POCO is ready to finish off 2025 on a high note. If the leaks prove true, then the F8 Ultra and F8 Pro could give tough competition to rivals such as OnePlus, Samsung, and Realme.