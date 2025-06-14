PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm users: UPI transactions to get faster from June 16 NPCI has shortened the response time for various UPI APIs, resulting in faster UPI transactions. These changes are set to be implemented from June 16.

New Delhi:

UPI has transformed everyday life for Indians, eliminating the need to carry cash for routine transactions. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which oversees UPI, regularly issues new rules to enhance the user experience. In a recent announcement, NPCI has mandated a reduced response time for various UPI services. Essentially, this change aims to make UPI services faster and more efficient for users. NPCI has instructed its members to implement these changes in their systems by June 16.

According to the circular from NPCI, the response time for commonly used UPI APIs—such as Checking Transaction Status and Transaction Reversal—has been cut from the previous 30 seconds down to just 10 seconds. Additionally, the response time for the Validate Address (Pay, Collect) UPI API has been reduced from 15 seconds to 10 seconds.

These adjustments will benefit remitter banks, beneficiary banks, and Payment Service Providers (PSPs) like PhonePe, Google Pay, and Paytm. With these quicker response times, UPI users can expect smoother transactions, as the turnaround time for reversing failed transactions or checking payment statuses will now decrease significantly, moving from 30 seconds to a mere 10 seconds.

UPI API Entities Existing response time Revised response time Request Pay, Response Pay (Debit and Credit) Remitter Bank Beneficiary Bank 30 seconds 15 seconds Check Transaction Status Transaction Remitter Bank Beneficiary Bank 30 seconds 10 seconds Reversal (Debit and Credit) Remitter Bank Beneficiary Bank 30 seconds 10 seconds Validate Address (Pay, Collect) Payer PSP Payee PSP Beneficiary Bank (Account +IFSC based transactions) 15 seconds 10 seconds

“Aforementioned revisions are intended to improve the customer experience. The members are required to ensure that they make the necessary changes in their system so that responses are handled within the revised time. If the members have any dependency/configuration changes at partner /merchant's end, then the same also has to be taken care accordingly,” NPCI said in the circular.

ALSO READ: Urgent warning: Government issues alert on fake financial apps you must delete now