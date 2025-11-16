Philips to launch smartphone in India, increasing competition for Chinese brands The Indian smartphone market is set to welcome another major player: Philips. The consumer electronics giant is soon launching a range of devices, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, and smartwatches.

New Delhi:

Chinese brands like Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo, and Oppo are facing increased pressure as a new player prepares to enter the Indian smartphone market. Philips, the well-known manufacturer of electronic appliances, is set to launch a range of budget smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and laptops in India soon. Philips recently teased these upcoming products, which will be launched in collaboration with Zenotel.

Partnership with Zenotel

Zenotel will be responsible for selling these Philips products in the Indian market. Zenotel holds the exclusive rights to sell the company's smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smartwatches, as well as other electronic items, within India. This expansion marks a new phase for Philips, which has already been selling consumer electronics products like TVs and radios in India for several decades.

Tablet details revealed

Philips recently teased its upcoming tablet, the Philips Pad Air, revealing several key specifications. A budget smartphone is also reportedly in development and could launch soon.

The upcoming tablet, the Philips Pad Air, is expected to feature:

Processor: Unisoc T606

Memory and Storage: 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage

Display: 2K resolution display with a 90Hz refresh rate

Battery: A powerful 7,000mAh battery with 18W charging support

The company is expected to launch the Pad Air, along with its other products, including smartphones, early next year. Philips has not yet shared specific details for the smartphones, laptops, and smartwatches, but their names and features may be revealed in the coming days.

Competition in the Indian market

In India, brands like Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Oppo already launch a wide variety of consumer electronics, including smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches. These Chinese brands are highly sought after by users due to their impressive features and affordable prices. Philips' entry into the budget segment will intensify the competition in this rapidly growing market.

