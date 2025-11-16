OnePlus Nord 5 and other models get massive discounts: Find out where to buy While there is no direct Rs 3,500 discount on the OnePlus Nord 5 5G, you can still secure that amount of savings by utilizing special bank credit card EMI offers during various sales.

New Delhi:

November is already halfway through, and OnePlus's latest flagship, the OnePlus 15, has arrived in global markets, including India. Following this launch, certain discounts are now appearing on the company's previous generation phones.

A prime example is the OnePlus Nord 5 5G. While it is currently not receiving a direct price cut of Rs 3,500 in mid-November, customers can still achieve a similar benefit by utilising special bank credit card EMI offers available through various retailers.

The OnePlus 13 gets cheaper

The OnePlus 13, which launched in India at a starting price of Rs 72,999, received a substantial price cut even before the OnePlus 15 was released. This powerful flagship is now Rs 9,000 cheaper. Furthermore, an additional discount of Rs 1,500 is available on the purchase, bringing the total savings on the phone up to Rs 10,500.

Bank offers on the OnePlus Nord 5 5G

Many retailers and the official OnePlus store are providing significant discounts on EMI transactions when using a specific bank's credit card.

Example Offer: At Vijay Sales, if you purchase the OnePlus Nord 5 using an HSBC credit card EMI transaction, you can receive a maximum discount of 7.5 per cent, amounting to up to Rs 3,500. This particular discount is available on select models of the OnePlus Nord 5 5G, such as the Phantom Gray model (12GB RAM + 512GB storage).

Historical discounts on other models

OnePlus Nord CE4 5G: Before the launch of the Nord CE5, the OnePlus Nord CE4 5G enjoyed similar promotions. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, it was offered with a flat Rs 3,500 discount.

Previous Nord 5 5G Discount: The OnePlus Nord 5 5G also previously had a flat Rs 3,500 discount, which has now been transitioned into the current bank offer format.

OnePlus Nord 4: During a recent sale at Croma, the OnePlus Nord 4 was available with a discount of up to Rs 4,500, dropping its price to Rs 24,999. It is expected that this deal may return during the upcoming year-end sales.

