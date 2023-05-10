Wednesday, May 10, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Technology
  4. Paytm beats GooglePay and PhonePe, as India's highest revenue earner in financial services and mobile payments

Paytm beats GooglePay and PhonePe, as India's highest revenue earner in financial services and mobile payments

While PhonePe and Google Pay are focused on UPI P2P, Paytm has taken the cake with its diversification of business. In fact, Paytm has been focused on merchant payments, where it actually makes money.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 10, 2023 20:40 IST
Paytm, GooglePay, PhonePe, financial services, mobile payment, tech news
Image Source : PAYTM Paytm beats GooglePay and PhonePe

Paytm, an Indian fintech giant has reported its financial performance for FY23, where its revenues swelled to Rs 7,991 crore for the fiscal year. Just inches away from a billion dollars, Paytm's revenue puts it in the leading spot in the Indian fintech space and miles ahead of the likes of PhonePe or GooglePay. To put it into perspective, Paytm's Q4 revenues of Rs 2,334 crore were still ahead of PhonePe's revenues of Rs 1,912 crore for the first nine months of the calendar year 2022.

While PhonePe and Google Pay are focused on UPI P2P, Paytm has taken the cake with its diversification of business. Paytm has been focused on merchant payments, where it makes money.

In the fourth quarter, Paytm also recorded UPI incentives worth Rs 182 crore in the quarter, up by 101 per cent every year. Paytm has built a key differentiation in the market for itself with the widest array of payment instruments like Wallet, UPI, Postpaid, Food Wallet, Fastag and a variety of banking products available through Paytm Payments Bank.

India Tv - Paytm, GooglePay, PhonePe, financial services, tech news

Image Source : PAYTMPaytm beats GooglePay and PhonePe, as India's highest revenue earner in financial services and mobile payments

For offline transactions, the company has devices like Paytm QR code, Android Smart POS, EDC (Electronic Data Capture) device, IoT devices and the soundbox.

Furthermore, the company has built a solid lending business, wherein it has seen a 364 per cent increase in the value of loans distributed through its platform.

In Q4 FY 2023, revenue for financial services and others grew 183 per cent (year-on-year) to Rs 475 crore. For FY 2023, revenue from Financial Services and others jumped 252 per cent to Rs 1,540 crore.

All of this has also made Paytm profitable. The company which reported operating profitability in the third quarter, has further grown it to Rs 101 crore. For the full year, Paytm has silenced critics with an improvement of Rs 1,342 crore in EBITDA before ESOP costs.

Related Stories
Paytm launches multipurpose Transit Card for Mumbai commuters: Here are the benefits

Paytm launches multipurpose Transit Card for Mumbai commuters: Here are the benefits

UPI transactions up over 3 per cent at 678 crore in September: NPCI Data

UPI transactions up over 3 per cent at 678 crore in September: NPCI Data

Paytm Postpaid has over 6 million users and 15 million merchants

Paytm Postpaid has over 6 million users and 15 million merchants

5 platforms to make hassle-free online payments

5 platforms to make hassle-free online payments

Paytm can't use IPO proceeds for buyback; company's strong liquidity to be used

Paytm can't use IPO proceeds for buyback; company's strong liquidity to be used

Paytm buyback capital return to shareholders, says advisory firm; co says focussed on building value

Paytm buyback capital return to shareholders, says advisory firm; co says focussed on building value

Paytm helped users to avoid around 1.6 bn trips to ATMs, NCR becomes digital payments capital

Paytm helped users to avoid around 1.6 bn trips to ATMs, NCR becomes digital payments capital

How to buy Paytm gift cards for great deals from the platfrom: Step-by-step guard

How to buy Paytm gift cards for great deals from the platfrom: Step-by-step guard

Alibaba sells nearly half of its direct stake in Paytm at Rs 535.9 per share

Alibaba sells nearly half of its direct stake in Paytm at Rs 535.9 per share

Paytm hopeful of improved Q3 numbers on improved payment volumes

Paytm hopeful of improved Q3 numbers on improved payment volumes

Paytm expects to sustain operational profit performance, completes Rs 796 cr share buyback

Paytm expects to sustain operational profit performance, completes Rs 796 cr share buyback

Paytm launches G20-theme QR Code to celebrate India’s presidency: Know-more

Paytm launches G20-theme QR Code to celebrate India’s presidency: Know-more

Paytm launches Cancel Protect to save cancellation charges on flight and bus bookings: Know-more

Paytm launches Cancel Protect to save cancellation charges on flight and bus bookings: Know-more

Paytm and Andhra govt signs MoU to empower millions of merchants and street vendors: Know-how?

Paytm and Andhra govt signs MoU to empower millions of merchants and street vendors: Know-how?

Paytm UPI Lite crosses 4 mn users with 10 mn transactions today

Paytm UPI Lite crosses 4 mn users with 10 mn transactions today

Linking your RuPay credit card to UPI ID made easy with these simple steps

Linking your RuPay credit card to UPI ID made easy with these simple steps

Paytm issues clarification for installing QR codes outside Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple I DETAILS

Paytm issues clarification for installing QR codes outside Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple I DETAILS

With significant investments in sales, manpower, and improvement in the technology platform, while continuing to grow its revenue, Paytm's leadership across its diverse businesses is expected to grow.

ALSO READ: Google I/O '23 Event: When, where to Watch and what to expect?

ALSO READ: Spotify removes thousands of AI-made songs

ALSO READ: WhatsApp to bring new 'channels lists' feature for iOS

Inputs from IANS

Latest Technology News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Top News

Related Technology News

Latest News