Paris AI Action Summit 2025: India and France to lead global AI discussion, privacy and governance, and more

This year is all about setting benchmarks in the tech world, with several major events lined up. One of the most anticipated among them is the Paris AI Action Summit 2025, scheduled for February 10-11. This summit will bring together global leaders to discuss the future of Artificial Intelligence (AI), its applications, and its challenges. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be attending, as India and France are co-hosting the event.

Global participation and Key AI discussions

With over 100 countries expected to participate, the Paris AI Summit is set to shape the global AI roadmap.

The event has gained even more importance following the emergence of China’s DeepSeek AI tool, which has sparked discussions about AI safety and data privacy.

World leaders are expected to make significant decisions regarding AI governance, innovation, and ethical AI usage.

5 Key topics of the AI Summit

Unlike previous AI summits, this year’s event will majorly focus on AI-driven economic opportunities worldwide. France has been reportedly aiming towards solidifying its AI leadership and will push for the open-source AI model. The summit will revolve around five major themes:

Public interest in AI – How AI impacts everyday life. Future of AI – Predicting and shaping AI’s evolution. AI Innovation – Encouraging advancements in AI technologies. Trust in AI – Ensuring ethical and responsible AI usage. Global AI governance – Setting worldwide regulations and policies for AI.

AI Privacy and Security Under Spotlight

One of the major highlighting topics for this Summit is expected to be the domination of AI along with its privacy and security.

China's DeepSeek AI tool has drawn global attention in a very short period, but concerns over data leaks and security breaches have led to its ban in several countries.

Rising fears about AI-related privacy risks

Worldwide leaders at the Paris AI Summit 2025 will likely introduce measures to ensure the safe development and deployment of AI technologies.

