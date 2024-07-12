Oppo Reno 12 Pro, Reno 12 with AI features launched in India: Check price, specifications, features

Follow us on Image Source : OPPO Oppo Reno 12 Series

Oppo has launched its Reno 12 series in India. The newly launched series includes Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro smartphones. These smartphones are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy chipsets. Some of the key specifications of these smartphones include AMOLED displays with up to 120Hz refresh rate, triple rear camera units led by a 50MP main camera. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro smartphones.

Oppo Reno 12, Reno 12 Pro India price and availability

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G smartphone will be available in Space Brown and Sunset Gold colours. The smartphone will be priced at Rs 36,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and Rs 40,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage option. It will be available for sale starting July 18.

On the other hand, the Oppo Reno 12 5G will be available in Astro Silver, Matte Brown and Sunset Peach colours. It will be available for Rs 32,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. It will go on sale starting July 25.

Both smartphones will be available for sale via Flipkart and Oppo India's official website. Interested buyers can avail Rs 4,000 instant discount on Oppo Reno 12 and Rs 3,500 discount on Oppo Reno 12 Pro on making purchases through selected banks' credit, debit cards and EMI transactions.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G, Oppo Reno 12 5G specifications

The Oppo Reno 12 series is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoC, offering up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage, which is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card. The phones operate on Android 14-based ColorOS 14.1 and come with a promise of three years of OS upgrades and four years of security upgrades.

They feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ quad-curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a peak brightness of 1200nits. The Oppo Reno 12 Pro's screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, while the Reno 12 has Corning Gorilla Glass 7i coating.

The camera setup of the Oppo Reno 12 5G series includes a triple rear camera system. The Pro model sports a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 2x optical zoom. For selfies, it features a 50-megapixel front camera. The Oppo Reno 12 5G also boasts a 50-megapixel sensor with OIS, accompanied by an 8-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 32-megapixel front camera for selfies.

Both the Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G and Reno 12 5G are equipped with AI-integrated features such as AI Summary, AI Record Summary, AI Clear Voice, AI Writer, and AI Speak, as well as AI-based camera features including AI Best Face and AI Eraser 2.0.

Connectivity options for the Oppo Reno 12 5G series include 5G, Bluetooth 5.4, IR Blaster, and Wi-Fi 6. They also come with an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication and support the face unlock feature. Additionally, they have an IP65-rated build.

The Oppo Reno 12 5G series is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging support.

ALSO READ: BSNL's 1GB daily data for 28-day plan: Is it best when compared with Airtel, Jio, Vi?