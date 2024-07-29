Oppo K12x 5G starting at Rs 12,999 launched in India: Check specifications, availability

Follow us on Image Source : OPPO Oppo K12x 5G

Oppo has launched a new budget smartphone in India. The newly launched Oppo K12x 5G is the first smartphone in the segment that claims to offer a military-grade MIL-STD-810H certification, which means it has a 360-degree damage-proof armour body. It also features Splash Touch technology, which allows users to use the smartphone even with wet hands. Some of the other key specifications of the smartphone includes MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, 5,100mAh battery with 45W fast charging and more. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched Oppo K12x 5G.

Oppo K12x 5G India price and availability

The Oppo K12x 5G is available in blue and violet colours. It is priced at Rs. 12,999 for the 6GB + 128GB option and Rs. 15,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant in India. It will be available for purchase from August 2 on Flipkart and the Oppo India e-store.

Interested buyers will receive a Rs. 1,000 instant discount on transactions via select banks and can opt for a no-cost EMI for up to three months. These special offers will only be valid on August 2.

Oppo K12x 5G specifications

The Oppo K12x 5G is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. It runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14.

The phone features a 6.67-inch HD+ (1,604 x 720 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,000 nits peak brightness, and dual-reinforced Panda Glass protection. Additionally, it supports Splash Touch technology, allowing users to operate the phone with wet hands.

In terms of camera, the Oppo K12x 5G has a dual rear camera setup including a 32-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. The front camera boasts an 8-megapixel sensor. The device also holds MIL-STD-810H certification and an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The Oppo K12x 5G is equipped with a 5,100mAh battery and supports 45W SuperVOOC charging. It also offers 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, USB Type-C connectivity, and a 3.5mm audio jack. For security, it features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

