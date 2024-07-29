Redmi Pad Pro 5G, Pad SE 4G starting at Rs 10,999 launched in India: Check details

Follow us on Image Source : REDMI Redmi Pad Pro 5G

Redmi has launched two new tablets in India. The newly launched Redmi Pad Pro 5G and Redmi Pad SE 4G are the new addition to Redmi’s tablet lineup in India. The Redmi Pad Pro 5G comes with a 12.1-inch XL display with 120Hz refresh rate, 10,000mAh battery, Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity. On the other hand, the affordable Redmi Pad SE 4G comes with an 8-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate and 6,650mAh battery with 10W fast charging. Here are all the details you need to know about the newly launched Redmi Pad Pro 5G and Redmi Pad SE 4G.

Redmi Pad Pro 5G, Redmi Pad SE 4G India price and availability

The Redmi Pad Pro is offered in two variants: WiFi connectivity and 5G+WiFi connectivity. The 6GB+128GB variant is offered with Wi-Fi connectivity only and is priced at Rs 21,999. The Redmi Pad Pro is available in grey and blue colours. The other two 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variants are offered with 5G+WiFi connectivity and are priced at Rs 24,999 and Rs 26,999 respectively. They are available in grey and silver colours.

It will go on sale starting August 2, 12 PM onwards via Redmi’s official website, retail stores and all e-commerce websites. Interested buyers can avail Rs 2,000 discount on ICICI bank and HDFC bank cards.

The Redmi Pad SE 4G is available in blue and grey colours for the 4GB+64GB, which is priced at Rs 10,999. The top-end 4GB+128GB variant is in grey, blue and green colours for Rs 11,999.

It will go on sale starting August 8, 12 PM onwards via Redmi’s official website, retail stores and all e-commerce websites.

Interested buyers can avail Rs 1,000 discount on ICICI bank cards.

Redmi Pad Pro 5G, Redmi Pad SE 4G specifications

Redmi Pad Pro 5G

The Redmi Pad Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 Mobile chipset with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. It runs on Xiaomi HyperOS based on Android 14.

It features a 12.1-inch LCD display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 600 nits and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

On the camera front, it gets 8MP front camera and 8MP front camera for selfies and video calls. For audio, it gets four speakers, two microphones with Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Audio and 3.5mm headphone jack.

It packs a 10,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. For connectivity, it gets Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi 4, Bluetooth 5.2, IPv6, USB 2.0 and more.

Redmi Pad SE 4G

The Redmi Pad SE 4G is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset with up to 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage. It runs on Xiaomi HyperOS based on Android 14.

It features 8.7-inch LCD display with up to 90Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 600 nits and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

On the camera front, it gets 8MP front camera and 5MP front camera for selfies and video calls. For audio, it gets two speakers, one microphone with Dolby Atmos and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

It packs a 6,650mAh battery with 10W fast charging support. For connectivity, it gets 2.4GHz, 5GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3 and more.

