Oppo announces special Holi offers on Reno and Find X Series

New Delhi:

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo has announced special Holi offers on its recently launched Reno and Find X series smartphones. The company is offering interest-free no-cost EMI options and cashback benefits for a limited period. Customers can avail no-cost EMI options for up to 24 months on select models. Additionally, up to 10% cashback is being offered on eligible transactions.

No-cost EMI offers: Up to 24 months

Under the Holi sale offers:

24-month no-cost EMI is available on the 256GB and 512GB variants of the Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini.

A 15-month no-cost EMI option is available on all variants of the Oppo Reno 15.

Up to 18 months of no-cost EMI is available on the Oppo Find X9.

Budget-friendly models like the Oppo A6 and Oppo A6 Pro come with 6-month and 8-month no-cost EMI options, respectively.

Up to 10% cashback on bank cards and UPI

Oppo is also offering up to 10% cashback on the purchase of these smartphones. Credit cards from SBI, Axis Bank, Bank of Baroda, Federal Bank, DBS, IDFC First Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Yes Bank are eligible for the cashback offer.

Customers making purchases through UPI transactions can also receive up to 10% cashback.

Oppo Reno 15 Series: Price and key features

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini starts at Rs 53,999, while the Oppo Reno 15 is priced from Rs 41,399.

The Reno 15 Pro Mini features a 200MP camera, while the Reno 15 comes with a 50MP camera. Both smartphones also offer water and dust resistance ratings.

Oppo Find X9: Flagship specifications

The Oppo Find X9 starts at Rs 69,499. The flagship device features a 6.59-inch 120Hz AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. The phone comes with an IP69 rating.

It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor and packs a 7025mAh silicon-carbon battery.