Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Vivo X300 Ultra leak: 200MP cameras tipped ahead of China launch

New Delhi:

Oppo and Vivo are gearing up to launch their next flagship phones—the Oppo Find X9 Ultra and Vivo X300 Ultra. Neither brand has locked in a launch date just yet, but word is that both will show up in China right after the Chinese New Year, sometime in March.

200MP cameras expected on both flagships

Camera specs are already making the rounds online. Leaks hint that both phones come loaded with powerful 200-megapixel sensors. For the Oppo Find X9 Ultra, the talk is about a 200MP periscope telephoto camera sitting on a 1/1.28-inch sensor. There’s also supposed to be a 50MP telephoto lens with up to 10x optical zoom, so long-distance shots should look pretty sharp.

Additional camera and video features

Vivo’s X300 Ultra is not pulling any punches either. It is rumoured to pack a triple camera setup, headlined by a 200MP main sensor—the sensor itself is slightly larger at 1/1.12 inches and has a 35mm focal length. That means it should grab more light and snap crisper photos, especially in tricky conditions.

Not only this, but the X300 Ultra could also get a 50MP ultrawide camera and a custom 5MP multispectral sensor. People are also talking about better colour science from end to end and improved video recording, so colours and videos might pop even more. Both phones are expected to support external teleconverter kits, giving you extra zoom if you need it. Of course, none of this is set in stone until the official launch.

Bigger battery on Oppo Find X9 Ultra

On the battery front, Oppo’s not messing around. Their exec, Zhou Yibao, already said the X9 Ultra will have a battery bigger than 7,000 mAh. That’s a serious jump from last year’s Find X8 Ultra, which had a 6,100mAh battery and fast charging—100 W wired, 50W wireless. Pair that with the new cameras, and Oppo just might have a real contender on its hands for the premium flagship spot.