Oppo Find N5: Slimmest foldable teased alongside iPhone 16 Pro set to launch in February

Foldable smartphones are rapidly evolving, and with each new launch, they are becoming thinner and lighter. Oppo's upcoming offering, which is expected to be called the Find N5, claims to take this trend to a level up. The company has been touting it as the “world’s thinnest foldable phone,” and it is also expected to debut worldwide as the OnePlus Open 2.

According to recent leaks and Geekbench performance results, the company will reveal exciting details about the smartphone's design and specs.

Slimmer than predecessor

Oppo’s design has been teased and as per Product Head Zhou Yibao, who shared the images on Weibo, it was showcased that the device will come with an ultra-slim profile.

Oppo Find N5’s foldable thickness was compared to two coins, a stack of credit cards, and even Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro.

From these comparisons, it is clear that the Find N5’s design will appear impressively slim—one-half of the foldable is roughly the thickness of a USB-C port.

However, only one side of the foldable was visible in the shared images so we cannot tell more about the device yet. But it is clear that when the device is folded, the smartphone is expected to match the thickness of the iPhone 16 Pro which makes it incredibly compact for a foldable device.

While the images did not reveal a speaker near the USB-C port, Oppo might be planning a different audio solution for this iteration.

Camera setup: What to expect?

The Oppo Find N5 is rumoured to feature a 50MP triple-camera setup on the rear panel- following the familiar design which was witnessed in its predecessors. While no detailed camera samples or specs have surfaced so far, as per Oppo's track record with camera technology, it is suggested that the photography enthusiasts will not be disappointed.

Geekbench Performance: Snapdragon 8 Elite and More

Adding to the excitement, the Oppo Find N5 appeared on Geekbench with the model number OPPO PKH110. The device scored 3,083 points in single-core tests and 8,865 in multi-core tests, though a missing core (7 out of 8) slightly limited its performance.

The benchmark results also confirmed the phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with 16GB of RAM. This combination should deliver robust performance, ensuring seamless multitasking and gaming experiences.

Global launch plans

As per Pete Lau, Chief Product Officer at Oppo- the upcoming Find N5 foldable is set to launch in February 2025 in China. It will debut the global market later as the OnePlus Open 2.

