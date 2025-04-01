Road trips to cost more from today as NHAI hikes toll charges across country | Check details The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has increased toll charges by an average of 4-5% across the country, with the revised rates coming into effect from April 1. The hike, part of an annual revision linked to wholesale price index-based inflation, affects 855 toll plazas nationwide.

Thinking of taking a road trip soon? We have got some news for you. Commuters traveling on national highways and expressways will now have to pay higher toll fees, as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has increased charges by an average of 4-5 percent across the country. The revised toll rates came into effect on Tuesday, a senior highways ministry official told news agency PTI. NHAI notifies toll rate hikes separately for all national highways and expressways. The increase is part of an annual revision linked to changes in wholesale price index-based inflation and is implemented every year from April 1.

India has around 855 toll plazas on its national highway network, where charges are levied under the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008. Of these, approximately 675 toll plazas are publicly funded, while 180 are operated by private concessionaires.

The revised toll rates will affect commuters on several key routes, including the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway, and Delhi-Jaipur Highway. The hike in toll fees could increase travel costs for daily commuters as well as transporters using these highways for freight movement.

Officials said the annual toll revision ensures that the charges remain aligned with inflation trends and help maintain the quality of national highways. However, the increase is expected to add to travel expenses for millions of motorists across the country.

(With PTI inputs)