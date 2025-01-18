DoT launches Sanchar Saathi App to fight fraud calls, enhance mobile security and more

Follow us on Image Source : SANCHAR SAATHI APP DoT launches Sanchar Saathi App

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has officially launched the Sanchar Saathi smartphone app, which aims to tackle fraud calls and boost mobile security for Indian users. The app has been designed for ease of use and empowers individuals to report suspicious activities directly from their call logs, which makes the process of addressing fraud incidents faster and more accessible.

What is the Sanchar Saathi App?

The Sanchar Saathi app is an extension of the Sanchar Saathi portal, which was introduced by the government in May 2023. The portal was developed to combat fraud calls and strengthen mobile security across the country.

The app will retain the core features of the portal while offering smartphone users a more convenient way to secure their mobile connections and address fraudulent activities.

Sanchar Saathi App: Key features

The Sanchar Saathi app provides several essential features designed to ensure mobile safety and protect users from scams:

Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR): This tool will enable the users to block and trace lost handsets, which will prevent the unauthorized use of stolen devices. Telecom Analytics for Fraud Management and Consumer Protection (TAFCOP): This feature will enable users to monitor their mobile connections, identify unauthorized usage, and disconnect unnecessary or fraudulent connections. Connection tracking: Users can check how many active mobile connections are registered under their name and take action to report or disconnect unauthorized ones.

Why is Sanchar Saathi important?

With the rise in the number of scams in India, having a dedicated app like Sanchar Saathi is a significant step towards digital safety. In 2024 alone, India witnessed several types of fraud, which further includes the alarming Digital Arrest Scam, which reportedly caused widespread concern among smartphone users.

The app further aims to create digital awareness by educating users about tackling scams and providing a secure platform to report suspicious calls or activities. Its proactive approach to fraud management is expected to provide relief to millions of mobile users across the country.

Future of mobile security in India

The Sanchar Saathi app is a critical move by the government to curb the growing number of scams in India. Expectations are high that the Indian government will continue to introduce similar initiatives to ensure mobile safety and protect users from emerging threats.

