Saturday, January 18, 2025
     
  Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 18: Special reward codes

Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 18: Special reward codes

Here are the redemption codes for January 18, where players of Garena Free Fire MAX can redeem free weapons, diamonds, gun skins and more, which will enhance their gameplay experience.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Jan 18, 2025 12:22 IST, Updated : Jan 18, 2025 12:25 IST
Free Fire Max, tech news,
Image Source : FILE Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire MAX, a popular battle royale game, has released daily redemption codes. These codes will enable players to claim a number of in-game freebies, including weapon skins, free diamonds, emotes, and more. These codes will enhance the gaming experience and provide an edge during gameplay.

Redeem codes for January 18

Here are the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes which can be availed just for today:

  1. FFNRX2MQ7SUA – Naruto Evo Bundle + Rasengan Emote
  2. FCSP9XQ2TNZK – Super Emote – Gamabunta Summoning
  3. FFKSY7PQNWHG – Kakashi Bundle
  4. FFMGY7TPWNV2 – Naruto Emote – Ninja Run, Ninja Sign, Clone Jutsu, Thousand Years Of Death
  5. FFNFSXTPVQZ9 – Ninjutsu Theme Naruto Fist Skin
  6. FWSKTXVQF2NR – Sasuke Ring (Without Katana) + Katana Snake Sword
  7. FFSUTXVQF2NR – Sasuke (Without Katana) Special Gold Royale Bundle + Rasegan Emote
  8. FFNRWTQPFDZ9 – Naruto Ascension + Rasengan + Gloo Wall – Hokage Rock + Loot Box – Body Substitution
  9. FFMSTXP2FWCK – Mystery Shop – Sakura Bundle, Grand Slam Bundle
  10. BLFY7MSTFXV2 – Rose Emote
  11. FY9MFW7KFSNN – Cobra Bundle
  12. FFXT7SW9KG2M – 1875 Diamonds
  13. NPCQ2FW7PXN2 – M1887 One Punch Man Skin
  14. FF4MTXQPFDZ9 – Poker MP40 Ring

Free Fire MAX Active Redeem Codes List

  1. FW4XJ7WQZ42A
  2. FD3TZK7WME65
  3. D6YC4TN6VKQ9
  4. DJ3AT3ZREM45
  5. HZ2RM8VW9TP7
  6. UPQ7X5NMJ64V
  7. KFN9Y6XW4Z89
  8. MN3XK4TY9EP1
  9. ZRW3J4N8VX56
  10. V44ZX8Y7GJ52
  11. XN7TP5RM3K49
  12. TFX9J3Z2RP64

Players must note that these codes are region-specific and time-bound. They are valid for a limited usage, so one must be fast enough to use these codes before expiration.

How to Redeem Free Fire MAX codes

Players will have to follow these steps to redeem the codes:

  • Visit the official Free Fire MAX rewards redemption website: reward.ff.garena.com.
  • Log in using your Free Fire MAX account credentials (Google, Facebook, Twitter, or VK).
  • Once logged in, you’ll see the redeem banner. Click on it.
  • Enter the redeem code in the provided field and click Confirm.

If successful, your rewards will be credited to your account within 24 hours.

Free Fire MAX: Things to know about the game

  1. Free Fire MAX is currently available in India
  2. The original Free Fire game remains banned in India.
  3. The redeem codes are region-specific and expired or incorrect codes may show an error message.
  4. Players are advised to act quickly, as these codes are time-sensitive and may no longer work after expiration.

While Free Fire MAX is accessible in India, Garena Free Fire remains banned. Always use valid codes and official sources for redeeming rewards to avoid errors or issues.

ALSO READ: High electricity bills due to room heaters? 8 Smart tips to reduce costs while using them

