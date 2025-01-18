Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 18: Special reward codes

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire MAX, a popular battle royale game, has released daily redemption codes. These codes will enable players to claim a number of in-game freebies, including weapon skins, free diamonds, emotes, and more. These codes will enhance the gaming experience and provide an edge during gameplay.

Redeem codes for January 18

Here are the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes which can be availed just for today:

FFNRX2MQ7SUA – Naruto Evo Bundle + Rasengan Emote FCSP9XQ2TNZK – Super Emote – Gamabunta Summoning FFKSY7PQNWHG – Kakashi Bundle FFMGY7TPWNV2 – Naruto Emote – Ninja Run, Ninja Sign, Clone Jutsu, Thousand Years Of Death FFNFSXTPVQZ9 – Ninjutsu Theme Naruto Fist Skin FWSKTXVQF2NR – Sasuke Ring (Without Katana) + Katana Snake Sword FFSUTXVQF2NR – Sasuke (Without Katana) Special Gold Royale Bundle + Rasegan Emote FFNRWTQPFDZ9 – Naruto Ascension + Rasengan + Gloo Wall – Hokage Rock + Loot Box – Body Substitution FFMSTXP2FWCK – Mystery Shop – Sakura Bundle, Grand Slam Bundle BLFY7MSTFXV2 – Rose Emote FY9MFW7KFSNN – Cobra Bundle FFXT7SW9KG2M – 1875 Diamonds NPCQ2FW7PXN2 – M1887 One Punch Man Skin FF4MTXQPFDZ9 – Poker MP40 Ring

Free Fire MAX Active Redeem Codes List

FW4XJ7WQZ42A FD3TZK7WME65 D6YC4TN6VKQ9 DJ3AT3ZREM45 HZ2RM8VW9TP7 UPQ7X5NMJ64V KFN9Y6XW4Z89 MN3XK4TY9EP1 ZRW3J4N8VX56 V44ZX8Y7GJ52 XN7TP5RM3K49 TFX9J3Z2RP64

Players must note that these codes are region-specific and time-bound. They are valid for a limited usage, so one must be fast enough to use these codes before expiration.

How to Redeem Free Fire MAX codes

Players will have to follow these steps to redeem the codes:

Visit the official Free Fire MAX rewards redemption website: reward.ff.garena.com.

Log in using your Free Fire MAX account credentials (Google, Facebook, Twitter, or VK).

Once logged in, you’ll see the redeem banner. Click on it.

Enter the redeem code in the provided field and click Confirm.

If successful, your rewards will be credited to your account within 24 hours.

Free Fire MAX: Things to know about the game

Free Fire MAX is currently available in India The original Free Fire game remains banned in India. The redeem codes are region-specific and expired or incorrect codes may show an error message. Players are advised to act quickly, as these codes are time-sensitive and may no longer work after expiration.

While Free Fire MAX is accessible in India, Garena Free Fire remains banned. Always use valid codes and official sources for redeeming rewards to avoid errors or issues.

ALSO READ: High electricity bills due to room heaters? 8 Smart tips to reduce costs while using them