OPPO F27 5G launched in India with AI camera features: Details here

OPPO has introduced its latest 5G smartphone in the Indian market by the name of ‘OPPO F27 5G’. The main highlight of the device is the advanced AI camera features and dynamic design. The new smartphone aims to provide users with a blend of innovation and style. Here is everything you need to know about the new 5G device from the company.

Price and variants

The OPPO F27 5G is available in two storage variants:

8GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 22,999

8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 24,999

The smartphone is offered in two colour variants-

Amber Orange

Emerald Green

OPPO F27 5G: Availability and offers

One can buy the new OPPO F27 5G from the OPPO e-store, select retail stores and major e-commerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart.

OPPO is further offering a 10 per cent cashback of up to Rs 1,800 on cards from select banks, which includes SBI, Kotak Bank, HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda and Federal Bank.

Furthermore, no-cost EMI plans for up to 6 months are also available on the purchase of this device.

The company has been providing screen damage protection for 180 days at no additional cost, making it a tempting offer for buyers.

OPPO F27 5G: Design

The OPPO F27 5G comes in a sleek design, measuring just 7.69mm thick and weighing 187g.

The circular camera module at the rear end is complemented by dynamic Halo Light LEDs that sync with the music (when played) and can be customized for notifications as well.

The handset is protected by OPPO's Armour Body design, utilizing high-strength alloy for enhanced durability.

With an IP64 rating, the device is also resistant to dust and water, making it suitable for everyday use.

AI features and specifications

It features a 6.66-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1200 nits.

The OPPO F27 5G is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 6300 chipset

The handset is paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage

For photography, the device features a 50MP primary shooter with autofocus, along with a 2MP depth sensor.

On the front, it has a 32MP front shooter which is said to be ideal for selfies and video calls.

The AI capabilities of the OPPO F27 include tools like AI Speak, AI Writer, and AI Summary, enhancing productivity and creativity.

The smartphone is backed by a 5000mAh battery and comes with 45W SUPERVOOC fast charging as well.

