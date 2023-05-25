Follow us on Image Source : FILE Opera launches Aria - a side panel powered by ChatGPT

Web browser company Opera has unveiled a new AI side panel in its browser called "Aria", which is powered by OpenAI's ChatGPT. With Aria, users will get access to generative AI services for free. The new feature is currently available for testing.

"Aria is both a web and a browser expert that allows you to collaborate with AI while looking for information on the web, generating text or code, or getting your product queries answered," Opera said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

Moreover, the company said that Aria is based on its "Composer" infrastructure and connects to OpenAI's GPT technology and is enhanced by additional capabilities, such as adding live results from the web.

Opera further stated that Aria is a free service with up-to-date information, meaning it's connected to the internet and not limited to content before 2021 -- making it a more advanced offering than standard GPT-based solutions.

Aria is shipping to over 180 countries, including the EU (European Union).

"The AI-based service is set to become even more integrated into Opera in the coming versions of the browser, with the ultimate aim of being natively blended into the browser to help you perform cross-browser tasks," the company said.

Users who use Opera on desktops can test Aria by downloading the newest version of the Opera One browser (developer version), while Android users can test Aria in the latest beta version of the browser, downloadable in the Google Play Store.

ChatGPT app for iOS now expands to more countries

OpenAI has expanded the availability of its iOS app in more countries. It was earlier launched only for the US market.

Users in 11 countries can now download the ChatGPT app in the Apple App Store including the US, Albania, Croatia, France, Germany, Ireland, Jamaica, Korea, New Zealand, Nicaragua, Nigeria and the UK.

ChatGPT on iOS is yet to arrive in India.

"We will continue to roll out to more countries and regions in the coming weeks," said the company.

The company also introduced a new feature called shared links. This feature allows the users to create and share ChatGPT conversations with others.

"Recipients of your shared link can either view the conversation or copy it to their own chats to continue the thread. This feature is currently rolling out to a small set of testers in alpha, with plans to expand to all users (including free) in the upcoming weeks," said OpenAI.

The Microsoft-backed company also integrated the browsing feature -- currently in beta for paid users -- deeply with Bing.

"You can now click into queries that the model is performing. We look forward to expanding the integration soon," said the company.

ChatGPT users can also disable chat history on iOS.

Conversations started on your device when chat history is disabled won't be used to improve our models, won't appear in your history on your other devices, and will only be stored for 30 days.

ALSO READ: Sony announces Project Q - a handheld device for PS5

Latest Technology News