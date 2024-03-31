OpenAI unleashes ‘Voice Engine’: A revolutionary audio tool

Follow us on Image Source : FILE OpenAi

OpenAI, the founding company of ChatGPT has been breaking new ground in artificial intelligence with its latest innovation called the 'Voice Engine.' The new cutting-edge text-to-speech model comes with a remarkable ability to replicate human voices with startling accuracy, which will be used within 15 seconds of recorded audio as input.

Scaled-back release amid Deepfake concerns

Initially, as intended by a release, OpenAI decided was limit the rollout of Voice Engine after receiving feedback from various stakeholders, which further includes policymakers, industry experts, educators, and creatives.

The company acknowledged the serious risks associated with generating speech resembling individuals' voices, especially in sensitive contexts like elections.

Advanced capabilities and implications

Unlike previous artificial intelligence-generated audio content, Voice Engine will go beyond mere replication and will be capturing individual nuances like cadence and intonation. During a demonstration, listeners were unable to distinguish between the AI-generated speech and genuine human voices. However, OpenAI emphasizes the need for caution due to the potential misuse of such technology.

Real-world applications and partnerships

OpenAI's partners are said to be exploring diverse applications for Voice Engine, ranging from aiding patients in regaining their voices to enhancing multilingual audio content for companies like Spotify.

The tool comes with the ability to seamlessly translate audio into different languages which opens up new possibilities for educational content and podcast translation.

Safety measures and ethical considerations

To mitigate the misuse, OpenAI has implemented strict usage policies for its partners, including obtaining consent from the original speaker and disclosing AI-generated content to the listeners.

Furthermore, the company exploring methods to detect AI-generated audio and advocating for broader societal resilience against deceptive AI technologies.

Looking ahead

As OpenAI solicits feedback and evaluates the broader implications of Voice Engine, it underscores the importance of public awareness and education regarding AI-driven content. Moreover, the company calls for proactive measures, such as phasing out voice authentication in sensitive domains, to address the challenges posed by advanced AI technologies.

