OpenAI makes ChatGPT Go free for Indian users for 12 months: Here’s how to claim It OpenAI has announced that Indian users can access ChatGPT Go free for 12 months starting November 4. The plan, which usually costs under Rs 400 per month, offers faster responses, file uploads, and image generation.

New Delhi:

OpenAI’s ChatGPT Go is positioned as a mid-tier offering between the free and Pro versions of ChatGPT. Normally priced under USD 5 (around Rs 400) per month, and provides a faster, smoother and more capable AI experience. ChatGPT Go includes 10 times higher usage limits, allowing users to generate content or chat for longer without restrictions.

It also enables the users to make images, upload documents and request ChatGPT to read or summarise a document, so it also works as an all-around productivity aide. It is another major aspect that it recalls conversations and adjusts to your manner, providing more context-based and human-like responses with the passage of time.

12-Month free access for Indian users

From November 4, OpenAI will offer ChatGPT Go free to Indian customers for 12 months. The special offer is intended to provide premium AI tools within reach in India. Interestingly, current ChatGPT Go subscribers will be automatically migrated to the free 12-month plan, according to the company.

OpenAI has made no indication as to when the offer will expire, but the company is expected to provide more information at its DevDay Exchange conference in Bengaluru on the same day.

Why India is getting this offer

India is the second-largest market for OpenAI, next only to the United States, with over 700 million smartphone users and over a billion internet connections. Getting users to subscribe remains an issue even in the face of widespread AI adoption. The free plan is designed to create familiarity and trust with Indian users so that they might upgrade to paid levels in the future.

How to claim ChatGPT Go free for a year

To avail the offer, Indian users need only to register or log in to ChatGPT on the website or mobile app after November 4. Qualified users will find an option to enable ChatGPT Go free of charge.