iQOO Neo 11 to launch on October 30 with Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and 8K cooling system

iQOO, one of the leading players in the smartphone space, especially for devices with gaming capabilities, has officially confirmed that the next high-end handset from the brand is launching on October 30 in the Chinese market. The device, which will be named as the 'Neo 11', has been labelled as the future flagship device and will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which is one of the fastest processors available for Android devices. The company has further teased the smartphone to come with an 8K vapour chamber (VC) cooling system, promising stable and persistent performance even under long gaming sessions.

High-speed storage and record-breaking benchmark

The iQOO Neo 11 will be packed with LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 storage, which will provide lightning-fast multitasking and data transfer rates. As per the official teasers, the phone has broken the barrier with a record AnTuTu score of 3.54 million, making it one of the leading phones in its segment.

Performance and software

As per the details observed on Geekbench, the iQOO Neo 11 will be based on the Android 16 operating system and will have 16GB of RAM. The smartphone will support an octa-core processor setup, along with high-performance cores operating at 4.32 GHz and 6 efficiency cores operating at 3.53 GHz.

Display and cooling innovations

The new smartphone will come equipped with a BOE LTPO AMOLED display that has 2K resolution, a 144 Hz adaptive refresh rate, and 2,592Hz PWM dimming. It will be backed with 3,200Hz touch sampling and a 25.4ms response time to provide silky-smooth visuals and extremely responsive touch controls.

