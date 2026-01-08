OpenAI launches ChatGPT Health for medical records and wellness data: How it works and how to join OpenAI introduces ChatGPT Health, a dedicated and encrypted space to manage users' well-being. It can connect users' medical records, Apple Health, and MyFitnessPal to interpret lab results, track sleep trends, and get personalised diet advice safely.

New Delhi:

ChatGPT Health is here, which is a dedicated, secure space designed to help you manage your personal well-being more effectively. Through this interface, you can connect with third-party wellness applications, access medical test results, and even streamline tasks like scheduling doctor’s appointments. Beyond logistics, the AI offers tailored advice on diet and exercise and can even assist with complex questions regarding health insurance options.

ChatGPT Health: How the platform works

ChatGPT Health allows users to securely integrate their electronic medical records (EHR) directly into the AI interface. By connecting with popular wellness apps, such as Apple Health, Function, and MyFitnessPal, the system analyses your specific data to provide context-aware insights.

Based on this information, the AI can help you interpret lab results, track vital health trends like sleep and activity patterns, and suggest personalised workout and nutrition routines. It can also assist in navigating healthcare insurance choices by comparing plans that best fit your individual care requirements.

ChatGPT Health: How to join

ChatGPT Health is currently in a pilot phase as OpenAI gathers feedback from a select group of early testers. Interested users can join the waitlist from their ChatGPT account. While a specific global launch date has not yet been announced, the company plans to roll out the service on a much larger scale in the coming months.

OpenAI shared these details in a recent blog post, noting that until the full rollout is complete, users can continue to ask general health and wellness questions within their regular chat sessions.

ChatGPT Health: Guidance and professional boundaries

ChatGPT Health, according to OpenAI, is strictly designed as a supportive tool and is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.

The company emphasised that the service is intended to help individuals better understand their own health data and engage more proactively in their wellness journeys, rather than replacing the essential care provided by licensed medical professionals.

