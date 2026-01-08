iPhone 18 Pro Series leaks reveal key upgrades: All you need to know iPhone 18 Pro Series leaks reveal a game-changing under-display Face ID, a 6.9-inch Pro Max display, 2nm A20 chips, and mechanical variable aperture cameras. Find out the expected September 2026 launch dates and price details here.

New Delhi:

The iPhone 18 Pro Series, which includes the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, has been revealed through early leaks ahead of its official debut. Apple is expected to launch this premium lineup in September this year, and several exciting details are already emerging. Following the design and camera upgrades seen in last year's iPhone 17 Pro series, the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to push the boundaries even further. Details regarding the display, camera, and chipset for both the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max have already surfaced online.

iPhone 18 Pro Series display upgrades

iPhone 18 Pro Series is rumoured to introduce a significant change to its display technology, with Face ID components finally integrated directly into the display panel. While both models in the series will retain the Dynamic Island, they are expected to feature a new left-aligned punch-hole design for the selfie camera, offering users a more immersive and clear viewing experience.

While the body frame is expected to remain similar to the iPhone 17 Pro series, the back panel will likely maintain a premium glass finish. In terms of size, the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to sport a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max will likely feature a massive 6.9-inch screen.

iPhone 18 Pro Series camera details leaked

(Image Source : APPLE)iPhone 17 Pro chassis

iPhone 18 Pro Series may introduce a sophisticated mechanical camera module on the back, likely featuring variable aperture control for professional-grade photography. Additionally, a three-layer stacked image sensor is expected to be included to improve low-light performance.

While significant changes to the sensor resolution are not anticipated—with the phones likely retaining a 48MP main camera and two 12MP secondary lenses—the internal hardware shifts will offer substantial quality improvements.

iPhone 18 Pro Series battery and hardware

iPhone 18 Pro Series may be slightly thicker than the previous generation to accommodate more powerful hardware. Reports suggest that Apple may use a larger 5,100mAh battery in the Pro Max model, which could result in the device being slightly heavier than its predecessor. Furthermore, both the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to utilize a new generation of Apple's in-house C2 modem for improved 5G connectivity and efficiency.

iPhone 18 Pro Series price

iPhone 18 Pro Series does not yet have an official price tag, as Apple typically keeps these details confidential until the keynote event. However, due to the significant hardware improvements and new display technology, the price of the series may see an increase. Early industry reports suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro could see a price hike of up to 10 per cent compared to previous models.

