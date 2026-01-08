Realme-Oppo merger 2026: Better after-sales service and new sub-brand structure explained Realme is officially reintegrating as an Oppo sub-brand in 2026. Discover how this strategic merger affects smartphone releases and the major after-sales service benefits for Realme users.

According to recent industry reports, Realme is set to reintegrate with Oppo after nearly seven years of operating as an independent entity. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is reportedly merging with its former parent company to share resources across various departments and eliminate operational overlaps.

Under this new corporate structure, Realme will operate as a sub-brand of Oppo, alongside OnePlus. Realme’s founder and CEO, Sky Li, has reportedly been appointed to oversee the combined operations of both the Realme and OnePlus sub-brands, ensuring a unified strategy for BBK Electronics' diverse portfolio.

The strategy behind the Realme-Oppo merger

As first reported by MoneyControl, Realme has confirmed the merger as part of a broader consolidation by BBK Electronics—the parent conglomerate that also manages Vivo and OnePlus. Moving forward, Oppo will serve as the primary entity, with Realme and OnePlus functioning as strategic sub-brands.

The move is aimed at:

Resource Pooling: Sharing R&D, supply chains, and logistics to reduce costs.

Operational Efficiency: Eliminating internal overlaps in a global smartphone market where profit margins are tightening.

Market Synergy: Maintaining a clear distinction for customers at the retail level while streamlining "behind-the-scenes" operations.

Major advantages for Realme users

One of the most immediate benefits of the Oppo and Realme integration involves customer support. According to Lei Feng Network, Realme's after-sales services will be integrated into Oppo’s extensive service network.

For consumers, this means:

More Service Centers: Access to thousands of additional physical locations.

Faster Repairs: Improved logistics and part availability.

Enhanced Support: A more robust infrastructure for Realme owners who previously relied on a smaller, independent service network.

Will Realme smartphones be discontinued?

A common concern during mergers is the fate of the brand. However, Realme smartphones will not be discontinued. The brand will continue to launch new products and maintain its own unique logo and marketing identity. The merger is focused on logistical and financial integration rather than phasing out the Realme name.

Separate branding and global presence

Despite the backend integration, both brands will continue to sell devices under separate names. Realme has established a massive following in India, Southeast Asia, and Europe, particularly in the value-centric and mid-range segments. By maintaining the separate brand identity, the company ensures it retains the loyalty of budget-conscious "Gen Z" consumers.

A brief history: Realme’s journey full circle

Realme was originally founded in May 2018 as a spin-off from Oppo. In July 2018, Sky Li resigned from his executive position at Oppo to establish Realme as a fully independent venture. After years of record-breaking growth and becoming the fastest brand to hit 100 million shipments, this 2026 merger brings Realme’s journey full circle back to its original roots.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. Is Realme a part of Oppo now?

Yes, as of January 2026, Realme has been reintegrated as a sub-brand under the Oppo umbrella, alongside OnePlus.

2. Can I get my Realme phone repaired at an Oppo service center?

Yes. One of the primary benefits of this merger is that Realme users can now access Oppo's wider after-sales service network for faster repairs and support.

3. Will the Realme brand name change?

No. Realme will continue to sell smartphones under its own name and branding, similar to how OnePlus operates under Oppo.

