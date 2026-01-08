Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 dates announced, massive discounts on smartphones, laptops, and more teased Flipkart has officially announced the dates for its Republic Day Sale 2026. The upcoming event promises substantial savings across a wide range of categories, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, and home appliances.

New Delhi:

Flipkart has officially announced the dates for its first major shopping event of the year—the Republic Day Sale 2026. Kicking off next week, the sale promises massive discounts on everything from the latest smartphones to laptops, tablets, and home appliances.

Along with the sale dates, Flipkart has launched a dedicated microsite providing a sneak peek at the upcoming deals and early access details.

When does the sale start?

The Flipkart Republic Day Sale officially begins for all users on January 17 and will run through January 26. As is tradition, Flipkart Plus members will enjoy 24-hour early access, allowing them to shop the deals starting from January 16.

Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 key bank offers and rewards

According to the official microsite, shoppers can avail of a 10 per cent instant discount and flexible EMI options on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and home appliances when using HDFC Bank cards.

Beyond bank-specific discounts, the sale will feature:

Flipkart Black Member Specials: Exclusive deals curated specifically for Black tier members.

Time-Limited Offers: Look out for "Rush Hour Deals," "Tick-Tock Deals," "Jackpot Deals," and "Steal Deals" for the deepest discounts.

Top smartphone deals

Starting January 17, expect significant price cuts on newly launched devices such as the Redmi Note 15, Poco M8 5G, and the Oppo Reno 15 Series.

Major brands including Xiaomi, Motorola, Poco, Vivo, and Google Pixel are expected to see heavy markdowns. Additionally, rumours suggest special promotional offers will be available for the iPhone 16, making this an ideal time for an upgrade.

Deals on home appliances

The sale is also a perfect opportunity to prepare for the upcoming summer. Flipkart is offering deep discounts on Air Conditioners, TVs, and Refrigerators. Buying these big-ticket items now allows shoppers to take advantage of "off-season" pricing before the peak summer demand begins.

