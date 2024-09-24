OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite for Rs 16,999 during Amazon Diwali sale: Details

Follow us on Image Source : ONEPLUS OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite

OnePlus is offering an exciting discount on its Nord CE 4 Lite, during the upcoming Great Indian Festival on Amazon. The smartphone was originally launched in June for Rs 19,999, the device will be available for an effective price of Rs 16,999, thanks to bank offers and a special coupon discount. This deal makes the Nord CE 4 Lite one of the most attractive buys in the sub-Rs 20,000 segment.

Price cut details: How to get a Rs 3,000 discount

The Nord CE 4 Lite with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is available at Rs 16,999 during the sale. The price drop could be redeemed via a Rs 2,000 instant discount by using select bank cards, along with a Rs 1,000 special coupon which could be applied at checkout.

Nord CE 4 Lite: Specifications

The Nord CE 4 Lite 5G comes with a 6.67-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display, along with a peak brightness of 2,100 nits.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset.

It is paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

Camera and battery performance

The 50MP Sony LYT-600 primary rear camera with optical image stabilization (OIS) is further supported by a 2MP depth sensor.

On the front, the handset comes with a 16MP selfie camera with electronic image stabilization (EIS), making it a solid choice for photography enthusiasts.

The smartphone is backed by a 5,500mAh battery and supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging and 5W reverse charging for quick power-ups.

On the connectivity front, the device comes with 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi 5 and USB Type-C.

The device comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The smartphone further comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

A must-buy in the budget 5G segment

Powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset, solid battery life, fast charging and discounted price of Rs 16,999, the Nord CE 4 Lite is amongst the best deals which will be live during the Diwali sale.

